The Vampire Diaries recap: Body Snatchers

We say it all the time, but we're gonna say it again: Most shows would have ended this hour with Isobel setting herself ablaze in the sun in front of Elena. But believe it or not, there is a way to top a vampire mother committing suicide in front of the daughter she gave up and was now prepared to turn over to be sacrificed. And that is by having Alaric be possessed by Klaus. But let's back up.

We picked up where we left off six weeks ago with Isobel standing at Aunt Vanilla's door. "Hello, Elena, it's nice to see you again," she said, driving an invisible stake through Jenna's heart. Isobel wanted to come in but Elena shut the door in her face. Not that it was a competition, but I would have to give the Best Tears trophy to Sara Canning, who managed a single tear out of BOTH eyes, while Nina Dobrev just did one. Jenna didn't want to talk about the betrayal, not even when Alaric came over. She said she was going to stay on campus (translation: the writers can't deal with her this week) and John thought that was the best plan, all considering. But maybe if Alaric had been more honest with her from the start…. And punch. It's nice to see a good old-fashioned smackdown every now and then on a supernatural show. Alaric apologized to Elena but I'm pretty sure she was fine with him making John bleed.

Separately, Katherine and Isobel claimed to be a part of Operation Save Elena. Katherine told the Salvatore Brothers she was on Team Them because she wanted Klaus dead, and John invited Isobel into the Gilbert home so she could tell Stefan and Elena that she'd been trying to find Klaus ever since she left town. Rumors had begun circulating that a doppelgänger exists, and she and John knew that any vampire who wanted to suck up to Klaus may try to capture her. Isobel and John said they burnt the tomb vampires because they didn't want any of them to share the news that Katherine was alive because Klaus would come for her and find out about Elena in the process. That made sense. Isobel said she wanted to take Elena to a safe house that had Elena's name on the deed, so she could decide which vampires entered. Elena wasn't buying it: "You want to help? Then get the hell out of my house."

The next time we saw Isobel, she was making herself comfortable in the nicest foreclosure in town when Katherine showed up wearing some black skinny jeans that made even me rewind. They slammed each other into the wall, and for a second, I was as giddy as Bridget Jones' friend Tom — "Fight! Well quick, it's a real fight!" — but it wasn't, actually. They hugged, and Isobel said she had been away trying to make a deal with Klaus to save Katherine's life. At this point, I thought Isobel might just be playing Katherine, and she was. But not because she was on Team Salvatore. I'm assuming Klaus had already compelled her.

NEXT: Damon's bedroom and bathroom get some more screen time

As a betrayed John would later say, it seemed as though the two most selfish vampires were actually genuine girlfriends, women who could sit on the couch, uncork a bottle (of blood), and catch up. Isobel told Katherine that she had been unable to locate Klaus, but she did manage to get in touch with a witch in his inner circle who said Klaus was willing to trade Katherine's freedom for the moonstone and Elena. Katherine, ever the survivor, switched teams. Thinking Bonnie was still powerless and there was no way to defeat Klaus without taking the dagger out of Elijah, she was betting on Isobel. That conversation between Katherine and Isobel was the first time we found out that the two vamps were playing John. He really was trying to keep Elena safe and believed Isobel was, too.

Katherine had to snoop around Damon's bedroom to find the moonstone because he was smart enough not to tell her where it was ("Don't mistake the fact that we haven't set you on fire in your sleep for trust"), and because they built those bedroom and bathroom sets, damn it, and they're gonna use 'em. At first, she found nothing but cigars and a wad of cash (which she stuck in her bra, ha!). Ready to give up, Katherine washed her hands in Damon's bathroom and found the moonstone buried in a bowl of soap bars. Brilliant or lame hiding place? Were you surprised by how many soaps Damon had? Did you find yourself wondering what scents they were? [Pause as you do now…]

Staying with the lying ladies, I should have suspected something was up when Isobel helped the man we now know as Klaus' warlock kidnap Alaric. That wasn't something she mentioned to Katherine. But I didn't. I think that's another advantage of this show's pace: When it's bang, bang, bang, you're not looking ahead because you're still reeling from the last scene as the next one happens. Mia Kirshner was fantastic there, wasn't she? Isobel found Alaric lingering outside his car — a very dangerous thing to do on this show — and told him she was sorry. He thought she meant for their past, but she meant for what was about to happen. She said she didn't want to do what she had to do without him knowing how much she had loved him. "And I did. I loved you so much," she said. Dramatic pause. "He's all yours." The warlock came from behind and made Alaric collapse without even touching him. Isobel walked away with tears in her eyes.

Isobel's next stop was the Lockwood mansion. Elena and Stefan were there because Aunt Jenna was so distraught she couldn't possibly accept the check from the historical society on behalf of her dead sister's foundation, so she asked Elena to do it. If I were a Mystic Falls resident, I would stop attending functions at the Lockwoods'. The cops always get called. This time it was because Isobel surprised John, told him she was creating a distraction, and bit him. He fell down some stairs, and everyone, including Stefan (who makes a piss poor bodyguard), surrounded him while Katherine grabbed Elena. "Nice dress. Mind if I borrow it?" To his credit, it didn't take Stefan that long to figure out what happened, and he pounced on Katherine as they approached the car to leave. She stabbed him with a syringe of vervain and tossed him into the woods. Bad. Ass. She didn't want him following her. I guess Stefan hasn't built up tolerance to that much vervain yet, so he didn't follow her. (I thought perhaps he was playing along so he could hop up after she left and tail her without her knowing. Anyone else?)

NEXT: RIP, Isobel. You're probably next, Alaric, so have fun.

Katherine went back to Isobel's foreclosure and assumed Isobel was on her way to pick her up. Over the phone, Isobel told Katherine she had to do what she was told. "He" wanted the moonstone and he wanted her — not Elena. The warlock was there. Katherine charged him, but with enough invisible force to make her hair blow back, he made her collapse. Elena had come too soon enough to hear that conversation, and assumed when the SUV pulled over in a cemetery, it was so Isobel could deliver her to Klaus, too. It wasn't. She was at her human gravestone. Isobel said her parents still come every week with flowers, even though they never found her body to bury there. Maybe though, she said, there was that human part of her that died when she chose to become a vampire, the part that always dreamt about the day she'd meet her daughter. Instead, Elena got to meet the vampire Isobel, who was willing to betray her own flesh and blood.

Just then, Isobel got a call on her cell and it was the warlock, who told her he had Katherine and the moonstone. He wanted to make sure the doppelgänger was safe, and then he told Isobel to let her go. Klaus had everything he needed for now. He told Isobel her part was done. She'd done what she'd been compelled to do. "I'm done," Isobel said, with relief in her voice and on her face. "I'm so sorry, Elena," she said. "I was such a disappointment to you." And then she ripped off the necklace that allowed her to walk in the sun and caught fire. Do you think that was part of the compulsion — that she would kill herself after completing Klaus' tasks? Or do you think that was a choice Isobel made because she regretted what she'd become, and betraying Katherine and setting up Alaric were the final straws?

As for those two, let's talk about that final scene now. Katherine came to, without Elena's vervain necklace around her neck, and saw the warlock performing some kind of blood-letting ritual on Alaric. When the spell was over, Alaric stood, and Katherine tried to leave the room but couldn't. Alaric spoke in a foreign tongue. He touched her face, and said, "I have missed you." HOLY. S—. Alaric is now a vessel for Klaus. Alaric smiled, and even though part of you was worried he was going to snap Katherine's neck, the other part of you knew no way. Klaus is going to want to make her suffer. And what's great? Now we'll have to root for Katherine. Oh, and also, Matt Davis gets to act like Klaus! The man definitely had this coming, because he's gotten squat to do this season. If that little ritual killed him – with that amount of blood loss, we're thinking yes? – he deserves to go out with a killer story line that lets him out cool Ian Somerhalder. How much fun is he going to have pretending to be Klaus pretending to be Alaric at next week's '60s dance? Of course, it's funny that the Salvatore brothers think they're all badass for having a secret weapon — Bonnie — when Klaus now does, too.

NEXT: Who are these witches that would burn Damon's face?

Speaking of Bonnie, let's dig into her drama next. She, Jeremy, and Damon went to Jonas and Luka's place so she could find the spell that will help her harness the energy that was left behind at the site of the witch massacre. Bonnie magically called forth the right grimoire from the crowded bookshelf, and after teleportation, that's the best possible everyday use of magic out there, in my book. Since Damon knew where the massacre happened, "harness ancient dead witch power" was next on the trio's list of things to do. I've said it before, but I love how Steven R. McQueen makes Jeremy act like a teen boy, and apparently, I am one, too, because I totally laughed when Damon explained why he'd tried to save Emily when the Founders killed her on the same site: "Emily was just my key to getting Katherine back before I knew what a nasty little bitch Katherine was." I miss the Jeremy-Damon bonding, don't you? We got another taste of it when they entered an old decrepit home and Jeremy got spooked by a floorboard and Damon smirked.

The witches' spirits were not happy to see Damon, and they got that message across by making him momentarily immobile and susceptible to sunlight. Not the face, witches! Seriously. Damon waited outside, grew impatient, and started to head back in until the door slammed in his face. "Screw you, too, Emily." Ha. The spirits started faintly talking over each other, but it was even more unintelligible than a discussion on The View. Jeremy asked what they were saying, and Bonnie said, "Nothing" — but the look on her face said they were telling her she may end up sacrificing herself to save Elena from the sacrifice. The candles and fireplace in the room lit up and Bonnie said, "They're ready." Then came the wailing and sobbing — it was just as painful to watch as Tyler's first full moon transformation (though not as drawn out), so props to Katerina Graham. I'm not sure if she had to experience all their deaths to absorb the energy that was left by them, or if it was that transfer of power itself that hurt, but you felt it through the screen. Jeremy wanted to go to her but he was pinned down.

As they left, Jeremy again asked her what the spirits told her. She told him they gave her a warning. She'd have a lot of power, she'd have to be careful with it. Jeremy wanted to know how much power she was talking about, and it was enough to make the sky turn dark, cause some lightning, and blow leaves around. Jeremy found that totally hot. God bless him. He did some translating on his own later though, and discovered that the warning was actually that if she uses too much of her power at once, it could kill her. It will take all of it to kill Klaus, she said. Jeremy said he wouldn't let her do it, and Bonnie said it was her choice and he couldn't tell Elena about the risks. Do we think they'd really kill off Jeremy's third girlfriend in two seasons? I'm thinking Bonnie is just going to go through hell.

NEXT: We like uncle John now, which probably means he's going to die soon. :(

While weapon Bonnie was being locked and loaded, Damon had time to go to the Lockwoods' and collect John's body. Even though Mrs. Lockwood and the sheriff know about the supernatural side of Mystic Falls, I was still somewhat surprised that he just came out and told them about John's ring. "We're gonna need a cover story," he said, for when John wasn't dead. "Epileptic fit, alcohol binge, banana peel, whatever works." For the record, I have slipped on a banana peel TWICE in my 35 years, so that is not as much of a joke as you think. Anyway, Damon lugged John back to the Salvatore mansion and dropped his ass in the foyer. He had blood on his hands and shirt (loved that he was upset about that) and thankfully, he removed said shirt before his cell phone rang so we had his torso to look at as he got the news about Katherine switching places with Elena and threw a fit (and some soap) when he realized the moonstone was gone. All I could think was that it would be great if he was so upset, he ran out of the house without grabbing another shirt. But he did.

The brothers found the nicest foreclosure in town but no one was there. Anyone else think they really should have been superspeeding around while checking the rooms since time was of the essence? I assume Isobel's nice driver drove Elena home, or she managed to call the brothers somehow. Elena admitted to Stefan that she actually felt sad about Isobel's death, and he assured her it was natural: She was her mother. The boys decided Isobel was on to something with the safe house idea and were going to sign the mansion over to her so she could choose which vamps came in. "Although I'll be superpissed if you lock me out," Damon said. John came to, and Damon was prepared to throttle him, but Elena believed him when he said he had no idea what Isobel was up to. Elena told Damon to heel and John that they needed to talk.

This show loves to make us believe one thing about a character, and then flip it. So perhaps John isn't the douche we thought he was. I believed him when he told Elena he chose to believe that Isobel wanted to help her because he'd been there for Elena's birth and he saw Isobel's heartbreak when she gave her up. She'd been his first love, and he wanted to believe a piece of her was still there. John telling Elena that he'd do whatever made her feel safe, even if it was him leaving, has to be one of the top 10 sweetest moments on the show. Elena told him he screws everything up, but he's the only parent she has left so maybe she could learn not to hate him. And they actually smiled at each other. I worry that now that we like uncle John, they're going to kill him off. That's cruel considering what Elena just said there, but the waterworks will flow (out of both eyes). What do you think? Will he die saving Elena? Will he die saving Stefan? That would be the ultimate turn around in Elena's eyes. Or maybe Aunt Jenna? Penance for destroying her relationship with Alaric. I just don't see him sticking around Mystic Falls (though I'd love him to) and I don't see how he leaves town when Elena is in danger (and you know she'll always be in some kind of danger).

NEXT: Matt and Sheriff Forbes get interesting again.

Last but not least, we get to Caroline and Matt. I never saw Matt working with Sheriff Forbes coming. Did you? So Caroline couldn't find him, and she was freaking out. Matt finally showed up at the Lockwoods' and accosted the sheriff asking to see Vicki's file so he could see how she covered up the vampire attack. Two things here: I don't condone rage, but Matt is even hotter when he's angry. And Sheriff Forbes pinning him to the car was awesome. She should obviously know how to handle someone who touches her. Matt was waiting for Caroline at her house when she got home. He said the sheriff had brought him there to cool down and he stuck around because he wanted to hear everything. Caroline told him everything, and he said he felt all alone: His mother didn't care about him, his sister was dead, and his friends were all liars. He told her to make him forget it all again, and reluctantly, teary-eyed Caroline did. (Flashback to her compelling her mother through tears.) He hadn't had his latest dose of vervain, which Caroline apparently slips in his soda at work every night, so it should have worked fine. Well…

When Matt left, he got into the sheriff's police car. It turns out he'd told her what happened the previous night — about Caroline saving him with her vampire blood — and the sheriff told Matt to drink vervain, get Caroline to tell him everything, and then make her think she'd compelled him to forget it. Effing brilliant move, Liz. She told Matt to tell her what Caroline said, and he started by saying he felt like Caroline had died. Sobbing Liz said she had. What do you think Liz will do with this information? If Caroline told him everything, they should know that she and the Salvatores aren't evil. We've seen Liz come around to accept Caroline before. Will she do it again? Will she work with them to stop Klaus, or did Caroline not go that deep? We know Matt escorts Caroline to the '60s dance next week: Is he playing her, or is he trying to make it work?

Your turn. Where do you think all this is headed? What was the episode's best twist? Did you see any of them coming?