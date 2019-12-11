The Voice recap: The season 17 finalists are revealed

The Voice S17 E24 type TV Show Network NBC Genre Reality,

Music

The time has come for us to figure out which four of our remaining artists on The Voice have earned a spot in next week’s big finale and a chance to win this whole shebang. Of course, that means we’ll be losing half the contestants along the way. The three artists who earned the most overnight artist votes will automatically move on, and the bottom two vote-getters will automatically be eliminated. That means the remaining three artists will get to perform one last time in hopes of winning the Instant Save for the fourth and final spot.

It’s going to be intense — perhaps the Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins duet performance will soften the blow? Or will “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I help lift your spirits? Because we’ve got a performance from her, too. If you still need a little comfort after that, Kelly Clarkson also takes the stage to join her season 14 country artist, Kaleb Lee, on his new single “I Dream in Southern.” Honestly, if you’re still feeling anxious about the big cuts coming our way, I cannot help you. So let’s just get to it then, right?

Image zoom THE VOICE -- "Live Semi Final Results" Episode 1719B -- Pictured: (l-r) Will Breman, Marybeth Byrd, Rose Short -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) Trae Patton/NBC

The first three finalists are:

Katie Kadan (Team Legend)!

Jake Hoot (Team Kelly)!

Ricky Duran (Team Blake)!

The two artists automatically eliminated are:

Will Breman and Marybeth Byrd, both from Team Legend.

INSTANT SAVE ROUND

Team Kelly: Hello Sunday, “Chandelier”

This is a mature song for our teens to take on, but it definitely has ample opportunity for Hello Sunday to remind us of their power. Unfortunately, it’s lacking in the slick harmonies that the girls wowed us with in the beginning. Even so, the studio audience seems to love it, and of course Coach Kelly Clarkson is a forever fan of her little 14-year-olds that could.

Team Blake: Kat Hammock, “You’ve Got a Friend”

Oh, Kat Hammock doing “You’ve Got a Friend” is something that should’ve been deployed earlier in the season. Kat has never been the most emotionally connected of this crop of artists, but her vocals sound great on this song. Also, it must be nice to know that no matter what, Coach Blake Shelton has made it his mission to get Kat’s career going. Nothing to be sad about here!

Team Gwen: Rose Short, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”

We don’t even really need the song to know that Rose Short clearly deserves the fourth spot in the finale, but, um, this performance sure doesn’t hurt her cause. She’s in complete control and isn’t afraid to start out slow and steady, perfectly building up to a rousing ending. Hey, if she doesn’t go through, at least she goes out on a high note of the competition. (If she doesn’t go through, what are we even doing here?)

Well, that was a nerve-racking few minutes, but in the end, the fourth spot in the finale goes to… Rose Short!

Okay, friends, now that we know our final four — one from each team, no less! — who has your vote?