The Voice recap: Meet your season 17 semi-finalists

The Voice S17 E22 type TV Show Network NBC Genre Reality,

Music

Can you smell that, friends? The semi-finals are in the air. Tonight, we’ll learn which eight artists will be moving forward, as seven of the remaining 10 are saved by audience vote and the bottom three sing their little hearts out for the remaining spot during the Instant Save. It isn’t all business on The Voice though: Coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend debut their new spin on “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and Meghan Trainor and Mike Sabath perform their single “Wave.” See? It’s not all doom and gloom around here! But it is a little bit —two people are going home! Let’s get into it.

The artists saved by audience vote are:

Will Breman (Team Legend)!

Rose Short (Team Gwen)!

Ricky Duran (Team Blake)!

Katie Kadan (Team Legend)!

Jake Hoot (Team Kelly)!

Hello Sunday (Team Kelly)!

Kat Hammock (Team Blake)!

INSTANT SAVE ROUND

Team Kelly: Shane Q, “Killing Me Softly”

Well, Shane took a huge risk with his venture into something a little more upbeat and fun last night, so it’s no surprise that after finding himself in the bottom again, he’s back to something more emotional. That’s his sweet spot! It’s not as compelling as last week’s “Jealous,” but what could be, honestly? The coaches are surprised to see Shane Q in the bottom, but has he done enough to be saved once more?

Team Gwen: Joana Martinez, “Somebody That I Used to Know”

An interesting choice for Joana, who it seems still hasn’t figured out just what kind of artist she wants to be. The big, soaring notes are right in Joana’s wheelhouse and Blake Shelton tells her that she never disappoints on the stage. We also get lots of reminders that Joana is just 16 years old, as coach Gwen Stefani comments on how much the teen has grown throughout the course of the season. That’s nice!

Team Legend: Marybeth Byrd, “You Are The Reason”

This is a surprise, especially after Marybeth’s take on “Lose You to Love Me” went over so well last night. It’s not her most exciting performance to date, but she definitely gives the best performance of this bottom three, and this song shows off her control and clarity well. Coach John Legend tells her that her best performance of the season was just this week, and he hopes she’ll be rewarded for that.

And the winner of the Instant Save is…Marybeth Byrd! So, while she’ll be joining the other seven artists in the semi-finals, that means we’re saying goodbye to Shane Q and Joana Martinez.

Not that any of this matters because clearly Amy Poehler has already won The Voice with her rendition of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.” It’s over! Go home, folks! Just kidding, come back and finish this thing with me.

Related content: