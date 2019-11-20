The Voice recap: Two more artists go home as Team Kelly and Team Gwen perform for first time

The Voice S17 E18 type TV Show Network NBC Genre Reality,

Tonight is the night when 13 become 11. Okay, that’s not as catchy as the Spice Girls’ tune, but I’m trying here! After the Top 13 performed their dedication songs on The Voice last night and we all had a good cry, Carson Daly will be revealing the 10 artists who are safe based on overnight audience vote. The remaining bottom three will each get a chance to sing one last time in hopes of winning the Instant Save. Which means that by the end of the hour, we’ll have our Top 11 and have been treated to a Team Gwen performance of Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” and Team Kelly’s rendition of “Linger” by the Cranberries, a song choice I am truly obsessed with. Who else is ready for the sweet sounds of group performances to wash over them? Let’s get this elimination show started.

Image zoom THE VOICE -- "Live Top 13 Eliminations" Episode 1716B -- Pictured: Kat Hammock -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice artists who are safe based on audience vote are:

Team Legend: Marybeth Byrd!

Team Kelly: Hello Sunday!

Team Gwen: Rose Short!

Team Blake: Kat Hammock!

Team Legend: Katie Kadan!

Team Kelly: Jake Hoot (who had the most-streamed song overnight because the people love them some country)!

Team Gwen: Myracle Holloway!

Team Blake: Ricky Duran!

Team Legend: Will Breman!

Team Kelly: Shane Q!

So Team Legend comes out of eliminations unscathed, and the three artists singing for the Instant Save tonight are:

Team Blake: Cali Wilson, “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac

Well, if America didn’t like Cali’s flirty, romantic vibe from last night, perhaps they’ll be into this more fierce and fiery version of Cali? Some of the notes are wonky, but it is power through the entire thing. John Legend is a fan of this version of Cali and Blake has no regrets in moving her forward — she deserves to be here, he tells her. What a sweetie!

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

Team Kelly: Max Boyle, “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

Last night was no “Falling Slowly,” so Max has some room to make up with this song. The boy works for it! That falsetto remains forever and always gorgeous and the man knows how to do some runs. What more must this guy do for you, America?! Kelly Clarkson is just as shocked at Max landing in the bottom three, she wants America to take note. Listen to Kelly, you fools!

Team Gwen: Joana Martinez, “Superwoman” by Alicia Keys

When in doubt, go with an Alicia Keys song to save yourself. Joana does well with these girl-power anthems, and her coach Gwen is blown away by this performance. Gwen says she’s constantly impressed with Joana’s fearlessness. John Legend — the only neutral coach to call on at this point — commends Joana for her poise throughout the competition. People forget she’s only a year older than Hello Sunday!

Well, after that truly anxiety-inducing live vote (must we watch the percentages the entire time?!), the final artist in the Top 11 is … Joana Martinez! Which means Team Gwen also leaves the week with all three artists, and after saying goodbye to Max Boyle and Cali Wilson, Team Kelly heads into the Top 11 Performances with three artists, while Team Blake has just two. Well, how is everyone feeling? Any shockers?

