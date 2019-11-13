The Voice recap: Which Artists Made the Top 13?

The Voice S17 E16 type TV Show Network NBC Genre Reality,

Things are getting serious on The Voice. After last night’s marathon Live Playoffs, our Top 20 will be cut down to a Top 13. That’s a lot of cutting! Here’s how it’s going to go, and per usual with this show, there are so many rules!

Currently, each team has five members. The two artists on each team with the highest audience votes from last night will automatically move on. Out of the three members left, the coach of that team will pick one artist to save and put into the Top 13. If you’re still following, that leaves two members on each team. Out of those two, the one with the higher audience vote will be eligible to perform one last time and fight for the 13th spot through the Wild Card Instant Save. The other person is automatically sent home.

Image zoom THE VOICE -- "Live Top 20 Results" Episode 1715B -- Pictured: (l-r) John Legend, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) Trae Patton/NBC

It sounds like a lot, but through the power of song and a handy rundown of everyone’s fates below, we will get through it together. It’s sort of thrilling in a “this stress might give me an ulcer” sort of way, no?

TEAM BLAKE

America’s Picks: Ricky Duran, Kat Hammock

Coach’s Save: Without much hand-wringing — you can tell Blake’s thought this out — he chooses Cali Wilson!

Wild Card Contender: Gracee Shriver!

Officially Eliminated: Ricky Braddy

Image zoom Eddy Chen/NBC

TEAM GWEN

America’s Picks: Rose Short, Joana Martinez

Coach’s Save: Woweee could Gwen have more different artists to choose from here? She goes with Myracle Holloway.

Wild Card Contender: Jake HaldenVang

Officially Eliminated: Kyndal Inskeep

TEAM KELLY

America’s Picks: Max Boyle, Jake Hoot

Coach’s Save: No surprise here, unlike Blake, there is MUCH hand-wringing, but Kelly wants someone versatile who can keep changing it up, so she saves Shane Q.

Wild Card Contender: Hello Sunday

Officially Eliminated: Damali

TEAM LEGEND

America’s Picks: Katie Kadan, Marybeth Byrd

Coach’s Save: John remains impressed by the charisma and performance value — he just can’t quit Will Breman!

Wild Card Contender: Alex Guthrie

Officially Eliminated: Khalea Lynee

WILD CARD INSTANT SAVE ROUND

So those results were pretty much what I expected (although, Joana? A surprise!), which means this battle for the 13th spot isn’t as do-or-die as one might hope. Give me the drama, you know? Instead, we have four very fine artists, all of whom would be fine nabbing that last spot. It’s all fine, okay? Fine!

Team Blake: Gracee Shriver, “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

Oh, this is much better than last night’s “American Honey.” There are still some control issues, but Gracee shows much more power and emotional connection. It doesn’t hurt that she’s singing a song that makes some of us (I won’t name names) cry instantly upon hearing it. Blake tells Gracee he knew if she ended up in this final four, she’d have a real shot. That’s nice but also extremely risky.

Image zoom Eddy Chen/NBC

Team Gwen: Jake HaldenVang, “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

Last night was Adele, tonight Shawn Mendes? Who is this Jake guy? He seemed to sail through earlier rounds relying on his classic rock vocals but has since been trying to show off a more contemporary sound. Gwen says he feels like he was plucked out of the ’80s and brought here, which honestly if that’s the truth, that should be added to Jake’s intro packages. That’s a story right there.

Team Kelly: Hello Sunday, “All By Myself” by Celine Dion

Within seconds, you can tell Hello Sunday’s harmonies are much tighter than they were the evening prior — once again showing off their professionalism in a high-pressure situation. The ladies make Celine sound easy to do. Kelly stands in shock. “Let’s be real,” she tells them, “not even people on the radio can hit those notes.” And then Kelly spells it out: They should’ve done this song last night. If only!

Team Legend: Alex Guthrie, “Stay” by Rihanna

Alex is the best technical singer in this final four, his range remains, as ever, insane. This performance is perhaps not as exciting as last night, but honestly, great pick in singing a song called “Stay” at this moment. You gotta put it out into the world, ya know? John Legend praises Alex’s storytelling voice and thinks it is much too soon to say goodbye to him.

Before we get to the Wild Card announcement, we have a much bigger, much more important announcement to discuss: Blake Shelton, PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2017 is, as Carson Daly puts it, “passing the sexy torch” to the 2019 winner: Mr. John Legend. John thanks Blake for being an inspiration and, really, a mentor in how to be sexy. Blake presents John with some bedazzled Daisy Dukes that I hope he wears in the near future. What a time to be alive!

Oh, right, someone’s dreams hang in the balance. After the Instant Save Vote, the Wild Card spot goes to…Hello Sunday!

And we’ve got ourselves a Top 13, friends. How’s everyone feeling? Any big misses tonight? Let’s hear your front-runners. Is anyone else sweating? Cool, cool, cool.

