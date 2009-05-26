Bravo plans 'The Real Housewives of D.C.'

Bravo has announced that it’s developing a new cycle of its popular docu-series The Real Housewives in the nation’s capital. “We’re tapping personalities who are among WashingtonD.C.’s influential players, cultural connoisseurs, fashionsophisticates and philanthropic leaders — the people who rub elbowswith the most prominent people in the country and easily move in thecity’s diverse political and social circles,” said Frances Berwick, executive vice president and general manager of Bravo Media. Casting is underway.