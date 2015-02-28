Survivor recap: The Big Fake-out

First Bob tells Sugar about his fake immunity idol, and then he turns around and tricks a smug Randy into an embarrassing exit

HEY, EVERYONE. WELCOME BACK TO THE SURVIVOR TV WATCH! I HOPE YOU DON’T MIND THE ALL-CAPS, BUT I’M ON A MISSION TO SEE IF I CAN TYPE AS LOUD AS CRYSTAL TALKED WHILE CASTING HER VOTE AT TRIBAL COUNCIL. I UNDERSTAND IT MAY BE A LITTLE DISTRACTING AT FIRST, BUT I’M SURE YOU’LL GET USED TO IT IN A FEW PARAGRAPHS OR SO. WHAT’S THAT? THIS IS MAKING YOU WANT TO STEAL ALL MY COOKIES AND THEN STUFF ME IN A COOKIE JAR AND PLAY SKEET SHOOTING WITH THE JAR, THEREBY BLOWING ME TO SMITHEREENS? Fine, I’ll stop. Happy?

But then allow me to start by saying this: As someone who firmly believes that the less you know going into an episode, the more you will enjoy it, I absolutely, positively hated, hated, hated the new fangled “Previously on Survivor” recap. By eschewing the traditional here’s-what-happened-in-the-exact-order-it- happened recap format for one that placed so much emphasis on Bob’s fake hidden immunity idol, the intro was basically screaming at us what to expect, which can’t help but lessen the shock when it actually did. Sorry, it’s just a pet peeve of mine: Don’t expect me to be surprised when you’ve already ruined the surprise for me! And this goes for the “next week on Survivor” as well. Why show us Bob explaining that Marcus had secretly pocketed the other immunity idol that he pretended to toss out to sea? Sure, the hope is that it gets people interested enough to come back and watch the episode. But guess what, Survivor fans are going to come back to watch the episode no matter what you show. You could preview me discussing the highs (Bloodsport, Cyborg) and lows (Double Team, Kickboxer) of the Jean-Claude Van Damme filmography and people would still come back to watch the damn show. (By the way, JCVD + Celebrity Survivor = GOLD!) Plus, now by the time we actually see it happen in the episode (whether Bob is telling the truth or if it’s all just a ruse) it will only pack about one-tenth of the punch. Okay, rant over. Thanks for indulging.

It’s better to burn out than fade away Neil Young once opined, and burn, baby, burn certainly became Randy’s modus operandi. The guy who kept his temper and disdain in check for the first few weeks finally lost it. In fact, the episode began with Randy and Corinne arguing as to who hated the rest of the tribe more. We’d soon have our answer to that one once the players were summoned to the Survivor auction.

Randy got the party started by paying $180 for 3 beers and a bowl of peanuts. Damn, them’s Manhattan prices!!! Dude, do you realize that for $180 you could have a lifelong supply of unofficial Survivor Watch sponsor Milwaukee’s Best? It was right around then when things started getting prickly as Sugar bragged about bidding merely to force Randy to pay more for his precious booze. Kenny then ponied up for the next covered item, which turned out to be a note instructing him to take all of someone’s cash while sending them to Exile (non) Island. See ya, Bob! Have fun on your sorry safari! In a somewhat bizarre move, Ken then decided to not spend a single dollar of Bob’s money on anything. Susie bought a very short, very public bath and change of clothes; Matty bought a burger and fries, which he then attempted to inhale through his nose; and Randy — deciding that three beers simply wasn’t enough — won himself some wine to go with spaghetti and garlic bread. Corinne, meanwhile, knowing her Survivor history, shelled out all $500 for a later-to-be-revealed note that would give her a big advantage at the immunity challenge. Let me ask something: Why would anyone bid on anything but this? I get it, you’re all hungry, dirty, and enjoy sending old physics teachers away by themselves, but this is a no brainer. Unfortunately, a good portion of Nobag appear to also have nobrains whatsoever. And then, it happened: Cookiegate.

Now, this next part was confusing, so I’m not sure I followed everything correctly, but let me give it a shot: Randy won cookies for the entire tribe, asked if he could keep them for himself, was told by Probst that he couldn’t, Probst then pocketed the cash (what exactly did Probst do with all that money, anyway? Think about it: There have been about 17 auctions so far and around 7 items per auction. That’s a lot of loot when you add it all up. Pretty sneaky, Probst!), Randy then offered Sugar a cookie, Sugar refused the cookie, Randy then offered extra parts of the cookie to Corinne and Matty, Sugar got mad at Randy for giving away parts of the cookie that she had already turned down, Probst told everyone to shut up so he could count his damn money, Randy offered Sugar his cookie, Sugar took it and gave it to Matty, the Cookie Monster paid a visit from Sesame Street and hopped in Susie’s bath, Randy called the Cookie Monster a bitch, and then things got a little fuzzy.

“I left the auction broke, full, half-drunk, and pissed off,” Randy told the camera. “So I’m gonna burn this house down for the next day or so.” His first match was struck yelling at Matty for thanking Sugar for giving him her cookie. “That wasn’t a gift from her,” snapped Randy. “Weren’t you watching? You had two, I had none.” My guess is that Matty, in fact, was not watching because he was both reeling from the sight of Susie taking a bath, and dealing with the aftereffects of having a French fry stuck up his nose. Matty actually was trying to get Bob voted out instead, but that was before Hurricane Randy hit camp.

Randy’s plan was to annoy everyone as much as possible, so that everyone would vote for him. His hope was that Bob would find the hidden immunity idol and fork it over. A stupid plan if ever I’ve heard one. It simply comes down to percentages: The chances of Bob finding the idol at Exile (after Sugar had already been there 5,472 times) and then agreeing to give it to Randy are far smaller than keeping your mouth shut, lasting through the next tribal council, and then either appealing to the people on the bottom of the other alliance to switch it up, or persuading them to flush out Sugar’s idol. Plus, if you do manage to get Bob’s idol and stick around to the finals, you’ve already gone and pissed everyone off so much that there’s no way they’ll hand you a million dollars.

So off Randy went, imitating Susie’s yawn, telling Matty he “whored himself out,” and snapping at Susie to “shut the f— up.” I don’t know, to me Operation Strong-arm was smothered in weak sauce. Fun to watch? Sure. However, the way to play Survivor is to deflect attention off of yourself, not on. But maybe he could win at the immunity challenge! Could he? Could he? Uh, no. This two-part competition featured Bob wiping out multiple times on a balance beam, followed by Kenny, Matty, and Corinne (who got to skip stage 1 thanks to her auction purchase) arranging puzzle blocks like dominos and trying to avoid trip ropes that would send them crashing down. It was a cool enough challenge with an exciting finish (won by Kenny), but the real drama centered on whether Bob would give Randy his fake idol. Or at least that’s when the real drama would have occurred had we not already been tipped off in the promo that it would happen. (Sorry, there I go again. Serenity now, serenity now, serenity now…)

Perhaps I’m being a little harsh. The next sequence of events certainly was jaw dropping, simply for the amount of stupidity on display. Bob actually started off his descent into dumbness at the beginning of the episode by telling Sugar — a person not even in his alliance! — that he had made a fake immunity idol. But then he agreed for absolutely no reason whatsoever to give Randy the fake idol, just so Sugar could have a good laugh. “I’ve got nothing to lose,” announced Bob. Really, how about needlessly pissing off a jury member?!? And it was needless. He simply could have said, “Sugar, I’m just not really comfortable doing that. It would be mean-spirited. Send him home, fine, but I don’t want to be the guy to kick him in his ass on his way out.” She would’ve understood and not held it against him. Randy still would have gone home. And Bob would be exactly where he is now, except with the support of what could prove to be a key jury member.

This is the one thing that’s been killing me about Gabon: what bad players everyone except Kenny appears to be. Don’t get me wrong, there were moronic moves made in Micronesia to last a lifetime, but there was also a lot of super-solid gameplay that season as well. The mix of stealthy manipulators and the simple-minded manipulated made for riveting TV. There’s no such mix this time around. Props to Kenny. Kenny has bent people to his will on several occasions. But who else this season would you deem as being worthy of the title Sole Survivor? Crystal has been downright laughable in challenges. Matty has performed well in those but done little else to impact the game. Susie is the second coming ofSurvivor: Guatemala‘s Lydia, who just sits back and does what she’s told when she’s told to do it. We haven’t seen enough from Corinne to really make a judgment either way, and Sugar has cried her way through the entire game. (Yes, she helped get rid of Ace, but only because she was lied to and manipulated by Kenny. He gets the points for that.) And we already covered Bob.

So Bob did as he was told and gave his very convincing looking fake idol to Randy, who declared it “one of the most selfless acts I’ve ever seen.” (Whoops!) The whole tribal council played out like Randy’s biggest nightmare. Not only was he backstabbed by the seemingly most-trustworthy player in the game, but the person who orchestrated his public humiliation was none other than his chocolate chip nemesis, Sugar. “You are a disgusting, old, hotheaded, chauvinistic, alcoholic bigot, and you need to grow up before you die alone,” Sugar said while voting Randy out, before punctuating it with one last “Loser.” I doubt that hurts Randy much. I’m guessing he has been called most of those things before. But watching the episode last night and seeing her all too easily persuade Bob to do that to him had to sting. It just had to.

The moment when Randy actually tried to play the fake idol was pretty hilarious. How do I know it was hilarious? Because everyone was laughing! The alliance of five started laughing. Corinne started laughing. The jury (cute-as-a-button couple Charlie and Marcus, so rudely interrupted from the Ponderosa honeymoon) started laughing. Even Randy started laughing. I half wondered if Probst was breakdancing off camera or something, leading to chorus of cackling. We all know what happened next: Probst threw the necklace into the fire, wiping the smile off of Randy and Corinne’s faces and practically sending Sugar into convulsions. All of us hoping for a huge F.U. diatribe from Randy on his way out were sorely disappointed. And hey, love him or loathe him, it’s too bad to see him go: The guy made good TV (even if his I’ll-get-everyone-to-despise-me strategy was pretty lamebrained).

Obviously this was a strong episode, and pretty much everyone I talk to seems to feel that the season has picked up in recent weeks. I’m still not completely sold, however. I’m just not crazy about the cast as a whole and feel producers erred in doing one tribe switch-up too many. Plus, as amazing as Gabon is with all the wildlife, I still have a preference for locales (like Palau, Cook Islands, Panama) where water plays a bigger role. But who cares about me? What does special EW.com Gabon correspondent Jeff Probst think about all the latest goings-on? Check out his weekly blog to find out. I have to say, I think this is his best one yet. Definitely a must read for all you Survivor freaks. And guess who from the seemingly happy smiley Fang 5 alliance Matty is already targeting for eviction? Check out the exclusiveSurvivor deleted scene below to find out something others don’t know. By the way, you may have noticed the new video player below does something cool and automatically keeps playing to show you other bonus Survivor clips. If you’ve missed any other deleted scenes, just stay tuned and they’ll pop up. And if you’re really bored, it will eventually get to the behind-the-scenes footage I shot while over in Gabon. You can even watch Probst kick my ass at tribal council! (You think I’m kidding, but sadly, I’m not.)

Now it’s your turn, posters. Who was to blame for Cookiegate? Are you psyched or sorry to see Randy go? And what would you do with all that auction money if you were Jeff Probst? Post away!

