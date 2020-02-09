Saturday Night Live recap: RuPaul makes hosting debut and it's no drag

NBC

Welcome back, fellow Coneheads, to SNL in Review. Tonight’s Saturday Night Live host is RuPaul, a multi-hyphenated legend. Since achieving international notoriety due to the breakout success of “Supermodel (You Better Work)” in the early ’90s, RuPaul has been a singer, actor, reality TV host, and “the world’s most famous drag queen.”

Certainly, it feels like society has caught up with the RuPaul’s Drag Race host, which should make tonight’s show a genuine celebration of a pioneering pop culture presence. Even in SNL lore, RuPaul already has an iconic moment; he appeared in the “What’s That” sketch during the season 19 premiere, hosted by Charles Barkley with musical guest Nirvana. I mean, look at this picture.

I am joined tonight by Ellen Cleghorne, who was a cast member on the show during RuPaul’s guest appearance in 1993. “She was dressed like Wonder Woman,” recalls Cleghorne. “Congrats to RuPaul and break a leg, ‘hontey.’” Cleghorne also adds it was during this episode she learned the meaning of the word “fungible,” which is a perhaps fitting adjective for how RuPaul has parlayed stardom for over a quarter of a century.

Tonight’s musical guest is Justin Bieber, who previously performed during a season 35 episode. He also hosted during season 38 and cameoed in 2012. Bill Hader and Jay Pharoah have both said Bieber was the single worst-behaved guest of their respective tenures, which could partly explain why the “Biebs” became a creepy recurring character played by Kate McKinnon. Will she reappear as him tonight?

Anyway, whether you’re discovering the show for the first time by reading this recap, or hate-watching from a chatroom, welcome. This should be a joyful one. We’re LIVE, people – let’s DO THIS!

Cold Open

We shift from impeachment to the Democratic debate in New Hampshire. “Iowa was a disaster,” says Mikey Day as debate moderator George Stephanopoulos, recapping the week. “Let’s meet our future MSNBC contributors.” For those keeping score, Mike Myers used to play Stephanopoulos back when he was a Clinton administration boy wonder.

SNL alum Jason Sudeikis jumps in as Joe Biden, talking about kissing voters on the neck in South Carolina. We also see Colin Jost as “Mayo” Pete, and — checks notes — Pete Davidson as a “tripping balls” Tom Steyer. (His appearance also brings us a great cutaway to Kenan Thompson in the audience.)

The show returns Larry David as Bernie Sanders, complaining about the Iowa caucus app. Of course, the Sanders campaign insisted on the state’s so-called reforms about transparency. He also boasts about being the most popular person on 4Chan. Yikes! But true.

The flow of this sketch was upset by audience members reacting to the celeb cameos plus reacting to seeing Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Warren. She’s in celeb cameo status! That’s how well-regarded she is. Rachel Dratch’s Amy Klobuchar-as-Shakira moment needs to be a GIF now. “I’m here, I’m square, get used to it” — put that on a bumper sticker. She’s such a treat. (As is Bowen Yang, back as Andrew Yang.)

Overall, this is way better than the Trump cold opens, though a non-political opener would be refreshing. Can’t shake the whole madlibs aftertaste.

Monologue

“This is fun, right?” asks Ru. The answer: YES. He gets into a description of Drag Race, one of TV’s bright spots. “I moved to New York in the eighties,” he says, briefly getting into his backstory and rise to stardom. This is a short monologue: punchy and charming.

Charades

At an after-dinner game night in the burbs, the Johnson family — led by RuPaul — are experts. Their secret? They talk out their clues. Ego Nwodim briefly sings “Purple Rain.” So, this is the show’s latest playful look at race relations. Any sketch that spotlights the super-fun Bad Boys for Life is A-OK in my book. Plus, we get Chris Redd trying on his best Marlon Wayans/Loc Dog impression from Don’t Be a Menace.

Drag Magazine with Chad

“Drag needs someone new,” says RuPaul, looking at Pete Davidson’s recurring blank space, Chad. He’s never done drag, just weed and pills. This is the apathetic Chad’s ninth appearance on the show, after showing up in December’s J Lo episode opposite Alex Rodriguez. This works, in part, because drag is so focused on performance and theatricality — Chad’s exact opposite qualities. “Bye Ruple,” he utters decked out in runway attire.

Toscana

Birthday girl Cecily Strong is Marybeth, and she’s outraged at Heidi Gardner having to pay for wine at dinner. She’s joined by RuPaul to defend Gardner’s honor. They’re dressed like they’re going to a Designing Women cosplay. This is an MVP performance by Strong. She knocks it out of the park.

Boop-It! Commercial

Chris Redd, Mikey Day and Chloe Fineman are joined by dad Beck Bennett for this overly complex game. Bennett gets increasingly frustrated, sending Redd’s Taylor home early. Turns out he and wife Heidi Gardner are in the process of a divorce.

Reading With RuPaul

RuPaul comes to a public library to promote literacy. “The library is open!” he shouts in snazzy glasses before reading from Kay Thompson’s Eloise, and Madeline by Ludwig “Beethoven.” If you wanted to watch RuPaul riff on classic children’s books, this is it. Reading is throwing shade in the drag world after all. Very fun and — dare I say it — educational. Digging it.

