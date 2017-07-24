Now that she's seen the security footage that corroborates James' story, Angela needs to blow off some steam as she contemplates what to do next. She meets up with her sister, Paz, during her morning run and admits that she thinks James is innocent. Paz isn't fond of James or the fact that a married man had a relationship with her sister, but she sets aside her bias to say that Angela should tell her boss if she truly believes James didn't kill Knox.

Angela tells Sandoval about the surveillance tape and explains that James didn't hide a gun. She suggests they present this information to Maks, but Sandoval shuts it down; he still sees James as the killer. Saxe and Maks come in with information about a seven-figure deposit made to James' bank account from Tommy; they're going to present it as a murder-for-hire pay-off.

On the other side of the case, Ghost is furious that Proctor is out as his lawyer and that he has to lean on Silver completely. Silver reminds James that he's the only one standing between him and the death penalty. Duly noted. And since all of James and Tasha's assets have been frozen, they'll have to have an asset forfeiture hearing. James insists that there's nothing to worry about. Later, Silver stops by the penthouse to inform Tasha about Proctor and remind her that testifying might be the only chance they have to get her husband out.

Tasha texts Tommy about the whole situation, interrupting him while he tries to evade Keisha's questions. Keisha is head over heels for Tommy, but you can see he doesn't feel the same way. We already know how tumultuous his relationship with Holly was—and we also know he's still hiding the fact that he killed her. Working to stake her claim, Keisha wants to know what happened with Holly so she doesn't make the same mistake, but Tommy blanks out as he receives Tasha's texts. Finally, Tommy goes to Proctor and admits that the weave shop was used as a front to clean the money—and that Keisha and Tasha both knew about it, implicating them as accomplices. He agrees that Tasha has no choice but to take the stand if she's been running their financials.

Meanwhile, Tony gets word that Marshal Clyde Williams is getting transferred to another site, possibly because Proctor dug up information on the marshal after Ghost and Williams had a little run-in at the prison's gym. Since Tony is salty that he can't blackmail Ghost anymore, he puts a bug in Williams' ear about James probably being the reason for his transfer. The two collude on ways to get rid of James.

James already has enough to deal with. He gets a visit from the Simon Stern, the same man who took Truth nightclub from James temporarily. It's clear Stern is loving every moment of seeing James behind that glass window. He knows about the frozen assets and offers to help James financially, but James declines. We can see this won't be Stern's last attempt to get back at James—he even finds Tasha later and gives her his card.

Angela approaches Proctor while he's out with his daughter—at least getting booted from James' case has given him more time for family—to tell him about the tape and ask for his help. He's not excited that she came around. He accuses her team of planting the gun at the nightclub to begin with, but Angela won't blame them without knowing all the facts, so Proctor tells her to talk to James directly if she's really trying to fix this.

Taking his advice, Angela meets up with James and Silver, asking James about the fingerprints on Knox's window. He admits he went there looking for the evidence after Knox said he had information implicating Angela as the mole. To prove it, James runs down the conversation he overheard between Angela and Knox that night. He also points out in the crime scene photos that the burner phone wasn't there before. Just when it seems like Angela is going to tell James and Silver about the tapes, she gives them a heads up about the deposit they found in his bank account from Tommy.

Tommy and Petar need new ways to sell the weight while Truth is shut down, and Dre suggests a new setup that he ends up running. While Tommy praises him for the new idea, he also makes it clear that Dre should be telling him Tariq's every move—Tommy isn't happy after finding out Tariq slept with a girl at a party.

And Tommy's own relationship is exposed when Keisha, talking to Tasha, drops a hint that her new boo is a "white boy." Tasha puts two and two together and calls out Tommy for messing with Keisha. She's concerned that his love for Holly hasn't gone away and Keisha will get hurt. Tommy confesses to killing Holly, admitting that he thought she killed Ghost. Although he's beside himself about it, Tasha understands: "We're a family, and we protect each other." Knowing that he can't really be vulnerable again after Holly, Tasha warns him about walking away from Keisha since she's unpredictable.

Later, at his apartment, Tommy gets word from Petar that the Chicago distro wants to see him ASAP. B.G. brings Tommy a new car for his trip to Chicago and gives him his phone, instructing him to leave it on. Hopefully Tommy doesn't get into anything too crazy.

It's time for the hearing. As Tasha and the kids enter the courtroom, Tasha tells Silver she needs to speak to him before being called to the stand. To everyone's surprise, Silver calls James instead. James answers the questions posed by Silver flawlessly, but when he's cross-examined, that's all she wrote. Sandoval makes up an egregious story that gets James worked up, and based on James' responses, the judge agrees to admit the so-called loan from Tommy into evidence.

After the tense hearing, James and Silver regroup. James was called a killer in front of his family, and overall, it's not looking too good for his case. Silver tells James he has to hire more associates, forensic experts, and private investigators to find all the evidence that the prosecution chose to ignore. More money, more problems, right? Except James' problem is that he has no money.

Ghost hits the gym to shake off the day in court, only to get approached by his favorite marshal. Williams takes his comments to a new level—eventually leading Ghost to kill him right there. I thought it was all a dream until Tony and Biscuit walked in, hoping that Ghost was hurt or almost dead and not the other way around. Biscuit pulls out a knife, but Tony shouts, "Change of plans," and chokes Biscuit to death. He then tells Ghost to change clothes so they can frame Biscuit and make it look like a murder-suicide. After all is said and done, they both walk out of the gym like nothing happened. I see that coming back to haunt James later.

After a talk with her sister, a remorseful Angela decides to call Silver, and they all go back to court, where Silver calls Angela to the stand to testify about the prosecution's misconduct and bias against James. James and Tasha are shocked. Angela makes her position known on how her team mishandled this investigation, so Maks throws Angela under the bus and mentions her past relationship with James, turning everything against her. Appalled by the prosecution's bias, Judge Tapper dismisses James of all charges and has the prosecution suspended with a pending investigation to follow. James tries to thank Angela, but she's not hearing him.

As Angela leaves the office with her things, she ends up in the elevator with Sandoval, who doesn't think what she did makes her noble. Angela doesn't care. She makes it known that she'll do whatever it takes to find out who killed Knox. This is about to be a war.

And the victory for James and Tasha may be temporary. Silver lets Tasha know they're not out of the clear yet since the judge threw out the charges without prejudice, which leaves the door open for future prosecution. That said, he thinks the prosecution played their hand. He recommends that they get a temporary support system until they unfreeze their assets, and Tasha's first call is to Simon Stern. Grrr.

As James gets ready to leave jail, Tony hands him a cell phone to pass along to Tommy. When James wonders why Tony keeps asking for Tommy, Tony reminds him that he'll tell the real story about what happened to the marshal if he doesn't cooperate.

Meanwhile, Dre has Kanan stop by to pick up his last payment, telling him that he thinks Tariq is in over his head and Kanan should leave him alone. Dre also starts telling Kanan how he can help him work his way back to the top now that Milan is dead—which is when Julio spots the two talking.

Tariq makes plans to meet up with Kanan at the apartment, but instead, he finds Kanan's cousin. When Kanan arrives looking for Tariq, his cousin gives him the heads up about Ghost getting out of jail—and reminds him of their original plan to kill both Ghost and Tariq. Kanan is ready.