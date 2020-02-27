The Masked Singer recap: Mouse revealed to be famed songstress in unexpected elimination

Image zoom Greg Gayne/FOX

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Masked Singer season 3 episode 5.

Despite what she sang, it wasn’t an everlasting love for the Mouse on Wednesday’s Masked Singer, and the contestant was eliminated in a surprising Group B playoffs.

Once again, we’re joined by returning panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger, plus special guest Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. As always, Nick Cannon served as host.

The remaining five competitors from the current group battled it out, with Banana going first. The slippery singer did Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart” and got the audience on its feet, followed by Mouse’s sweet rendition of Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).”

Then, Frog showed White Tiger how it’s done with a fun performance of 50 Cent’s “In Da Club.” When Frog busted out “the Carlton” dance on stage, Iglesias had a certain Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor in mind.

“You dance like a white dude,” the comedian said. “And Alfonso [Ribeiro]’s good at that. That dance move had a lot of good credit behind it.” Fair enough!

Taco then performed Elvis Presley’s “Boss Nova Baby,” while Kitty ended the show on a high note, with her moving version of “Mercy” by Brett Young. Iglesias was certainly a fan.

“[This episode] moved me emotionally, it made me hungry. And this performance, I was blown away. Honestly I did not expect that to come out of you,” he told the fab feline.

It’s safe to say Kitty was one of the night’s top performers, and after the audience and panelists weighed in, the Mouse had the fewest votes of the five. It wasn’t necessarily a popular decision, as even Jeong admitted, “Not gonna lie, I thought the Taco was gonna go.”

Mouse squeaked out of her mask revealing that the celebrity underneath was legendary singer Dionne Warwick! Some fans and panelists had been sure it was Warwick from the moment she opened her mouth, but the clues also added up, especially all the gold and “walk-on role.” Warwick of course has a bunch of gold records, plus she hosted the show Solid Gold in the ’80s. And one of her most famous songs is titled “Walk on By.” Ding ding ding!

Next week is the Group B finals, with Taco, Kitty, Banana, and Frog all in the running to make it to the Super Nine to compete against White Tiger, Kangaroo, and Turtle.

