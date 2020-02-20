The Masked Singer recap: Elephant unmasked to reveal extreme sports icon

Image zoom Greg Gayne / FOX

The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Masked Singer season 3 episode 3.

While Tron Elephant put on a fantusktic show on tonight’s Masked Singer episode, his Group B competitors blew him out of the water. And despite panelist Ken Jeong’s conspiracy theorist-level reasonings, the contestant did not turn out to be Beto O’Rourke.

Once again we’re joined by Jeong and his fellow panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger, as well as emcee Nick Cannon.

We meet the six new kids on the block as they dole out some clues and perform to keep their masks on. First, the Frog raps and dances to “Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, followed by Elephant (“Friday I’m in Love” by the Cure), Kitty (Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande), Taco (“Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra), Mouse (“Get Here” by Oleta Adams), and Banana (“A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley).

The group as a whole were quite entertaining and talented, with Kitty’s sensual rendition and Banana’s funky performance earning particular praise.

“She’s already a fan-favorite,” Thicke said about the feline singer.

But with six contestants, one had to go tonight. The audience and panelists made their picks, and Elephant was sent packing.

The other panelists’ guesses were all over the place, as Cannon noted. There was Lance Armstrong, Steve Aoki, and Travis Pastrana in the mix, with Jeong going out on a loooong limb to predict Elephant was former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. EW can exclusively report from the inside of Jeong’s brain while he made his guess:

Image zoom Fox

Well, Elephant was then unmasked and revealed to be … pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk. On stage, Hawk said the

“parading for white houses” clue referenced him skating in the White House for Father’s Day. Additionally, the bird in the video package hinted at Hawk’s nickname “The Birdman” as well as his skateboard company Birdhouse.

Tune in next Wednesday as the remaining five competitors in Group B are cut down to four.

Related content: