Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: You say goodbye, I say hello

Image zoom Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. S6 E7 B type TV Show Network ABC Genre Action Adventure,

Superhero

Well, of course Enoch would leave the show the week after I sang his praises. Isn’t that just the way? Sigh.

This episode starts with a mistake by Enoch. As we saw at the end of last week’s FitzSimmons-centric episode, Enoch successfully stole a Chronicom teleporter to get the scientists off the spaceship where they were being held captive. Now we see that he didn’t bother to change the preprogrammed settings on the teleporter, so instead of transporting them to Earth it took them right back to Kitson. Fitz and Simmons have been here before, but not together, and they have very different experiences of the place (Fitz played a high-stakes card game, while Simmons mostly had an amusing psychedelic space drug experience). But before they can reprogram the teleporter, some random guy grabs it and vanishes after poking it a few times. So now they’re stranded!

Enoch, of course, has a plan. They just need to wait for an opening in order to sneak out of Kitson without being noticed. Unfortunately, they run smack-dab into muscle-bound employees of Mr. Kitson, the guy who runs the casino. And he is not happy about these cheaters returning to the scene of their crime. He demands that Enoch be sent to one of the planet’s brothels, while Fitz and Simmons are strapped into a machine that I can only be described as Russian roulette but with guillotines instead of bullets. Fitz, Simmons, and a third unlucky guy are all strapped into guillotine contraptions where they have to manually hold a chain that stops the blades from falling on their necks; first one to let go is the loser and gets their head cut off. It’s safe to say Fitz and Simmons are not renowned for their physical strength, but luckily fortune intervenes. A mysterious redheaded woman sneaks up behind Mr. Kitson from the crowd and holds a sharp knife to his back, demanding that he free the “Terrans” in exchange for a hefty payoff. Hungry for profit and eager to not get stabbed, Mr. Kitson uses a device to electrically shock the third guy, forcing the guillotine blade to fall and end his life — and the game.

So Fitz and Simmons are safe, and they even get to reunite with Enoch after the redhead buys his freedom as well. Fitz and Simmons are not in the mood for more space adventures, so luckily for them, the woman wants to go to Earth. That’s the whole reason she rescued them: She needs humans to help her reclaim something that’s been stolen from her and taken to Earth.

Meanwhile, on Earth, there are lots of reunions and first-time meetings happening. Daisy has returned to S.H.I.E.L.D. HQ just in time to come face-to-face with Sarge. She’s clearly unnerved, and just as Sarge was able to piece together May’s love for his lookalike Coulson, he can tell that Daisy has some kind of “daddy issues” with his other self. Shortly after meeting Sarge, Daisy reunites with Deke, who is incredibly awkward due to his massive crush on her. She does not seem to reciprocate, but she does spill the beans that the reason she went into space was to find Fitz’s other self since the other one had, uh, died. That’s news to Deke, and he rages at Mack for not telling him sooner. But Mack makes it up to Deke by asking him to live up to his lineage and fill in for FitzSimmons as their expert in high-tech science.

Sarge tells Mack point-blank that everyone’s gonna end up following him in the end, despite Mack’s ostensible status as Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Mack does everything he can to stifle Sarge’s rebellion, even knocking out Jaco when Sarge’s trusted lieutenant starts breathing fire like a damn dragon in an effort to escape. But Mack is out of his depth when it comes to the Shrikes. Warned of new emergencies, he sends May and Yo-Yo to bag two new Shrike hosts that just popped up in Iowa. But on the plane back to base, the Shrike hosts start freaking out and manifesting those crazy spikes from their bodies. In return for a promise of freedom for his crew and the return of his truck, Sarge tells them how to win: Cold. Apparently, the Shrikes are weak to low temperatures. Luckily the plane is pretty high up in the atmosphere, so May opens a back door and the cold air shrivels up the Shrikes before they can kill Yo-Yo.

There’s no time for celebration, though. Sarge immediately warns that “there’s more where that came from.” Daisy asks what they should do next, but Mack has no answers, so everyone turns to Sarge. “Toldja,” he says, dropping the episode title.

But to bring things back to the beginning of this recap, as Fitz and Simmons prepare for their journey back to Earth, Enoch says goodbye. His tasks are now accomplished: The Earth has been saved (from last season’s Quake-generated apocalypse, at least), and Fitz has secured passage home. So now Enoch must help his own people find a new home for themselves. I hope this isn’t the last we see of him, but even so, it’s a bummer to say goodbye just as he was becoming one of my very favorite parts of the show! Farewell, for now, Enoch.

Related content: