Hunters season 1 binge-watch recap: Episodes 1-5

Three decades after World War II, Nazis remain an urgent threat to America in Hunters, Amazon’s new 10-part series about a crew of 1970s vigilantes — led by Al Pacino, in a wonderfully badass role — determined to find and eliminate Hitler acolytes secretly operating amongst us. A story about domestic white-nationalist terror and the brutal lengths one must go to stop it, creator David Weil and executive producer Jordan Peele’s show is at once a The Boys from Brazil-via-Inglourious Basterds revisionist history B-movie and an all-too-timely period-piece saga about resistance, revenge, and survival — and thus a stark corrective to recent Oscar winner Jojo Rabbit. Strap in for a binge-watch recap of blood, sacrifice, and the endlessly entertaining sight of Pacino felling Third Reich villains with his trusty blade.

Episode 1: “In the Belly of the Whale”

In June 1977, a barbeque at the Maryland home of Under Secretary of State Biff Simpson (Dylan Baker) is ruined when a Jewish guest identifies Biff as the Nazi who killed her family during the Holocaust. His cover blown, Biff murders everyone — including his own wife and kids, whom he derisively refers to as “swine” — although before executing his accuser, he informs her, “We’re here now. Everywhere.” He adds that the Jews “didn’t survive,” the just “marinated.” Shortly thereafter, clean-cut Travis (Greg Austin) arrives at Biff’s house to clean up this mess. Travis shoots Biff in the arm to make him look like a survivor of this slaughter.

In Brooklyn, Jewish teenager Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) comes out of Star Wars defending Darth Vader as a byproduct of fascist, racist conditioning. He sees Carol (Ebony Obsidian), whom he likes, and is beaten up by her boyfriend Dennis (Gordon Winarick) after trying to sell him weed. At home, Jonah’s grandmother Ruth (Jeannie Berlin) chastises him for wasting his intellect on such illegal pursuits, which he defends as his means of supporting them. Later that night, post-Farrah Fawcett-inspired self-gratification, Jonah hears noises, goes downstairs, and witnesses a masked man shoot his grandmother dead, albeit not before she says, “You can’t hide.”

Sitting shiva for his grandmother, Jonah is approached by her old friend (and fellow concentration camp survivor) Meyer Offerman (Pacino), who gives him his card and offers his assistance, stating that he owes Ruth a debt for saving his life years earlier. Meyer muses that, per the Talmud, “living well is the best revenge.”

Jonah finds a secret box belonging to Ruth that contains a note reading: “I saw his scar … I believe without a doubt it is him.” The box also contains a red balloon sticker and a gold knife, which Jonah pockets. He reads a letter written by his grandmother that instigates a flashback to the 1931 raid of her German ghetto by the Nazis, during which her parents were slain before her eyes. Meyer rescued her from a similar fate.

In Cape Canaveral, Fla., NASA chemist Gretel Fischer (Veronika Nowag-Jones) has her apartment’s plumbing fixed. Upon taking a shower, she winds up locked inside, deadly gas steaming out of her showerhead. Tough, no-nonsense FBI agent Millie Morris (Jerrika Hinton) is assigned to investigate this murder by her New York boss Chief Grimsby (James Le Gros). Millie deduces that the woman was gassed, but is lied to and stonewalled by Gretel’s chauvinistic, racist NASA bosses. During an ensuing search of the victim’s apartment, Morris discovers a photograph of a young Gretel with Adolf Hitler.

Furious over the police department’s inaction, Jonah turns to a street gang for intel on his grandmother’s killer, only to be arrested. Meyer bails him out and brings him to his luxurious NYC townhouse, where they play chess. Meyer recounts a story about camp guard Heinz Richter, who forced inmates to play a game of human chess in which the Jews were the pieces (and each defeated piece was literally killed). Jonah finds Meyer’s war room behind a secret bookshelf doorway and steals a photo of the man who killed his grandmother. Putting two and two together, he deduces that this individual is at a toy store.

Accosting the elderly store proprietor, Jonah realizes (thanks to the man’s neck scar) that he’s Heinz Richter (Kenneth Tigar). Jonah is tased, tied up, and tortured with darts by Richter, but he breaks free, and the two scuffle. Jonah is saved when Meyer shows up and stabs the man through the neck. “You mistook us for pawns, when all this time, we’ve been kings,” Meyer coos to Richter as he dies. Meyer tells Jonah that he was working with his grandmother to exterminate “goddamn, gold-digging, grade-A Nazis.”

The robotic, sociopathic Travis beats up a congressman’s buddies with a bowling ball to convince the politician to change an upcoming vote on a Latin American trade deal. Travis succeeds, and is granted a meeting with The Colonel (Lena Olin), who, on a nighttime park bench, congratulates him and says he’ll be needed in the forthcoming creation of the “Fourth Reich.” With fanatical tears in their eyes, they both heil Hitler.

Meyer explains his history with Ruth to Jonah, stating that what he’s up to “is not murder … this is mitzvah.” Claiming the only way to handle this menace is to “let them know: not again. No more,” Meyer refers to his mission as “the hunt,” which he carries out with a diverse team that Jonah meets, recognizing them as people he’s previously seen before (because Meyer was having him followed for his protection).

Meyer admits to Jonah that the Talmud was wrong: “You know what the best revenge is? Revenge.” Then he proclaims, “We have trials ahead. A growing list of vermin. So let us get to cooking these Nazi c—-.”

Kill List:

Establishing the show’s aesthetic template, director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon employs twisting, rotating camerawork — and compositions marked by diagonal lines and canted angles — to suggest a comic book-y world thrown off its axis.

Travis gets credit for being the first psycho to use the classic children’s book Are You My Mother? as a means of threatening a target.

References to superheroes, movies, cartoons, and TV abound, thereby setting the series’ alternately grim and goofy tone.

Episode 2: “The Mourner’s Kaddish”

We see Jewish resilience, even in the face of Nazi monstrousness, illustrated by a concentration camp flashback in which a group of prisoners, forced by a guard to play Wagner, instead defiantly break into “Hava Nagila.” They’re then executed for their insubordination.

In Richter’s possessions, Meyer and company find a note about Karl Holstedder (John Hans Tester) which boasts a code that Jonah quickly deciphers. To investigate this Nazi further, the crew head down to the Ark, a clandestine command center built by Ruth to house their research and intel. During the elevator ride to this HQ, we’re treated to a tongue-in-cheek bat mitzvah fantasy sequence. Each member of Meyer’s team is introduced (replete with flashy ‘70s-style title cards) as they’re called up to light a young girl’s cake candles: gun-toting nun Sister Harriet (Kate Mulvany), master of disguise Lonny Flash (Josh Radnor), black power activist Roxy Jones (Tiffany Boone), Vietnam vet Joe Torrance (Louis Ozawa), weapons experts Mindy and Murray Markowitz (Carol Kane and Saul Rubinek), and lastly Meyer and Jonah, the latter dubbed “The Codebreaker.”

Ark documents reveal that Holstedder, known as the “Pied Piper of Buchenwald,” forced camp inmates to partake in a sadistic singing competition in which those who hit the wrong notes were executed. He is their next target.

Millie shows detective Sommers (Tramell Tillman) the photograph of Gretel with Hitler. Meanwhile, Biff goes on TV and cries crocodile tears about his dearly departed family.

On a flight to Cape Canaveral, Travis explains to a peanut-allergic boy (and the kid’s mother) that letting nature weed out the weak and sick would be beneficial for society. He later ties up Sommers’ family and, via a cruel game of “Duck, Duck, Goose,” forces the cop to reveal that he and Millie were looking into Gretel because of the aforementioned photo. Travis doesn’t let anyone live, including a flamingo outside.

Meyer tells Jonah that he assembled his team with the assistance of matchmaker Hilda Hoffman (Kathryn Kates), a woman determined, through her work, to replenish Jewish lives lost during the Holocaust. Following another fantasy sequence — this an exploitation movie trailer that Jonah imagines for himself and the Hunters — the team infiltrates the home of Holstedder, now a famous music producer. They discover he’s secretly broadcasting a German lullaby throughout the tri-state area. However, before they can decode the song’s message, Jonah is lured into danger by Holstedder, whom Joe kills with a bullet that also destroys the radio broadcast equipment.

Millie visits the home of Gretel’s brother Hans, who’s also dead. Though Hans’ wife claims he was a Red Cross doctor during the war, Millie’s sleuthing turns up concentration camp photos and a collection of teeth taken from Jewish children. She flees. Later, after sex with her nurse girlfriend Maria (Julissa Bermudez), Millie muses about the legend of Hansel and Gretel and its anti-Semitic undercurrents.

The Colonel photographs an American politician during Star Trek role-playing sex in order to make sure he helps pass a bill facilitating Latin American imports. She later declines to take a call from the smarmy Biff.

Jonah reluctantly attends his grandmother’s Kaddish. He bolts before it’s over, wracked by guilt over his participation in Holstedder’s murder — which manifests itself as ringing in his ears (something that also plagued Holstedder), and blood he can’t wash off his fingernails.

In two separate homes, a woman and a man hear the German lullaby; she writes down details about a bomb explosion, while he marks a lower-Manhattan spot on a map and writes the date “July 13.”

Kill List:

From the bat mitzvah and movie-trailer sequences to references to Professor X, Bruce Wayne, and Scooby-Doo, the first two episodes of Hunters are thoroughly drenched in geeky shout-outs.

Relatedly, the Ark, Travis’ game of “Duck, Duck, Goose,” and Millie’s talk about “Hansel and Gretel” all help cast the material as a modern biblical/historical/pop-culture exploitation fable.

Pacino’s thick Eastern-European Jewish accent is a delight, even if it falters every once in a long while.

Episode 3: “While Visions of Safta Danced in His Head”

Jonah reads one of his grandmother’s letters, initiating a flashback to young Ruth’s (Annie Hägg) arrival at Auschwitz. She undergoes a dehumanizing entrance process and encounters Meyer (Zack Schor), who tattoos a number on her forearm — an example of Jews being forced to carry out their own persecution. He gives her hope by promising to enjoy a sunset with her one day, far from this hell.

Watching Holstedder’s house, Lonny thinks he sees movement inside, and he, Roxy, and Joe investigate. Roxy winds up in a fight with a female Nazi and kills her with a chair leg through the chin.

Jonah is visited by Levi Libstein (Chip Zien), his grandmother’s friend and lawyer. Levi gives him a paltry inheritance and then imparts something more valuable: a story about Ruth, who in Auschwitz stood between a Nazi guard and an innocent woman — Levi’s future wife — in order to protect her. Like many others, Levi tells Jonah that he’s a lot like his courageous grandmother.

A brief interlude (fashioned as a ‘70s-style kid’s TV program) finds Lonny and an adolescent African-American girl explaining “how to find a Nazi.” While that sequence treats Nazi detection as a joke, the following scene — involving German women prepping bombs in an underground facility — indicates these adversaries are no laughing matter.

Meyer visits Jonah at his place of employment: Babel Comics (another biblical reference), where he works alongside portly Arthur “Bootyhole” McGuigan (Caleb Emery). Jonah is angry about Holstedder’s slaying, and though Meyer tries to justify his actions, Jonah asks him to leave. At Coney Island, Jonah, Arthur, and their third mate, Sherman “Cheeks” Johnson (Henry Hunter Hall), smoke an enormous joint and debate the merits of Robin. Jonah argues that Robin has it made because he can ride Batman’s coattails while keeping the Dark Knight from totally succumbing to the darkness. Jonah appears to see himself as the Robin to Meyer’s Batman, just as Arthur imagines himself the Robin to Jonah’s Batman.

Stoned out of their gourds, the trio get their Travolta on and engage in a colorful fantasy dance number set to the Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive.” The fun comes to a screeching halt when Jonah has a vision of young Ruth, in her striped-and-starred concentration camp uniform, staring at him on the boardwalk. Escapism from the truth, the past, and duty to family is not, Jonah realizes, an option.

Travis follows Millie as she meets a New York cop who informs her that 11 elderly people have recently died under mysterious circumstances, four of whom were war refugees — including Richter. Millie visits the Richter crime scene, where she deduces that he was killed by two assailants. She also locates Nazi memorabilia and a photo of Ruth near a synagogue (Richter was surveilling her). Posing as a cop, Travis gets his hands on a jacket found at the scene and steals the nametag for Jonah Heidelbaum before Millie can see it.

Joe and Roxy are developing feelings for each other. Sister Harriet and Joe are in possession of two keys, one belonging to Richter and the other to Holstedder. They trace the deceased duo’s movements to a Swiss bank founded by a Nazi collaborator. This is a potentially big lead, although earlier, Sister Harriet is seen making a phone call in which she says, in German, “They’re getting closer,” insinuating that she’s a double-agent.

Travis rebuffs Biff’s attempt to form a partnership. The Colonel also doesn’t trust Biff, but she does trust Travis, unlike her German minion Tobias (Jonno Davies).

Jonah visits Murray and Mindy, who confess that Meyer and Ruth had a complicated relationship (he loved her, but he also reminded her of her camp ordeal). They tell Jonah, “Ruth chose the darkness so you could have the light.” After Jonah leaves, Murray discovers that there are Morse code messages about dates hidden in the German lullaby recordings. Apparently, the Nazis were behind JFK’s assassination and the attempted 1973 assassination of Golda Meir, and their next planned event will take place on July 13, 1977 — two weeks from now.

Biff is visited at home by his mother-in-law Dottie (Celia Weston), who’s eager to help him cope with his grief (much to his displeasure). Millie, meanwhile, is annoyed that Maria allowed a priest to visit their home since it might expose their homosexuality — something Millie is eager to hide.

Jonah catches up with Carol and they head to Babel Comics. Along the way, Jonah again “sees” young Ruth, and takes it as a bad omen. He races to the store, and finds Arthur murdered at the hands of Travis. As he cries on the floor, Jonah is once more visited by the vision of his grandmother, who flashes him a look that indicates he can’t quit because this fight is now his fight too.

Kill List:

Hunters is steeped in Jewish culture, be it through language (hutzpah, shiksa , safta), ceremony (the Mourner’s Kaddish, shiva), or decorative details (mezuzahs, menorahs) — all of which lend authenticity to its righteous anger.

safta), ceremony (the Mourner’s Kaddish, shiva), or decorative details (mezuzahs, menorahs) — all of which lend authenticity to its righteous anger. Refusing to shy away from the Holocaust, young Ruth’s Auschwitz ordeal is rendered in harrowing, heartbreaking fashion.

This is the first episode to truly sideline Meyer, which makes sense narratively speaking but saps the proceedings of Pacino’s always-welcome magisterial energy.

Episode 4: “The Pious Thieves”

In 1938, Berlin resident Jakob Schneider (A.J. Shively) receives a family-heirloom ring from his dying mother. In 1942, Jakob is sent to Auschwitz, where he hides the ring by swallowing it. He falls in love with seamstress Helen (Anna Ewelina) and includes her in his escape plans. On the night of their departure, Jakob — before he can finish asking Helen to marry him — sacrifices himself so Helen can survive. The guard that kills Jakob steals his jewelry.

Guided throughout by a conversation between Meyer and Nazi-collaborating Swiss bank manager Frederic Hauser (John Noble) — during which the latter states that his institution’s founding principle is “they cannot take what they cannot see” — the episode begins with Jonah stonewalling NYPD detective Kennedy Groton (Victor Williams) about the identity of Arthur’s killer. Millie visits Jonah’s home, but he’s not there. Unbeknownst to her, Travis is inside, having been lying on Jonah’s bed staring at a polaroid of his friends, trying to affect a genuine human smile.

“I have no doubt that his Swiss paws are keeping Nazi eggs warm,” Meyer tells his team about Hauser. They plan to infiltrate the bank and check out the contents of box 630, which is what their keys unlock. Jonah demands permission to rejoin the crew, and Meyer explains to him that “personal revenge — payback — that comes later, Jonah. If ever.” What they’re after, Meyer contends, is justice.

Surveilling the bank, Harriet tells Jonah a story about his grandmother Ruth. At Auschwitz, Ruth turned down a secretary job from a Nazi doctor known as “The Wolf” (Christian Oliver), who fell for her after she saved Levi’s wife. By refusing this post, Ruth put Meyer in jeopardy, since the Wolf knew they had feelings for each other. Harriet won’t reveal what the Wolf did to Meyer, but Ruth’s guilt over having brought some horror upon Meyer is why the Wolf was No. 1 on her kill list.

Millie visits Jonah at Meyer’s home. Across a chessboard, she tries to get him to talk about his involvement in these murderous proceedings. Jonah wonders why good guys (like Bruce Wayne, Frank Castle, and Peter Parker) always have to do the right thing. Millie opines that choosing to do the right thing is what makes good guys who they are. Jonah confesses to nothing and tells Millie that she may be the one in over her head.

Having seen Maria at the hospital — where she’s caring for Millie’s mother, Viola (Myra Lucretia Taylor) — Millie apologizes for their prior fight. Sometime later, in bed, she tells Maria that she loves her, though a cold-faced Maria remains silent.

Biff convinces Secretary of Commerce Juanita Kreps (Becky Ann Baker) to delay the trade bill, angering Tobias and the Colonel. Also frustrated by the trade bill hold-up is Katarina Löw (Megan Channell), a covert Nazi whose corporate presentation (fixated on “profit”) is interrupted by news that there’s been an accidental explosion in the basement bomb-making facility depicted in the prior episode.

Mindy infiltrates the bank but can’t find box 630. Harriet purchases blueprints of the building and they discover the existence of a secret room. Further sleuthing leads them to Kendra Conrad (Erin Davie), the only employee with access to that room. After much cornball wooing — predicated on his acting career — Lonny uses sex to procure a mold of Kendra’s key. The team stages a robbery as a distraction to access the room, facilitated by Harriet switching the guards’ guns. Jonah, told to wait in the van, disobeys and comes to Joe’s rescue, proving his worth.

In the secret room, Jonah deduces one wall is fake, and behind it they discover a hatch that leads to a basement filled with Jewish fortunes stolen by the Nazis. Millie takes photos of this plundered collection of jewelry, fine china, paintings, and glassware, and Jonah takes the ring that once belonged to Jakob.

We see the conclusion of Meyer and Hauser’s conversation, as the former shows the latter irrefutable proof of the Jewish loot hidden in the bank basement. Hauser’s stubborn denials, and nasty anti-Semitic slander, earn him a knife through the hand. He admits that box 630 is owned by Oskar Hauftman, “the Ghost,” whom Meyer thought had been dead for 30 years. Afterward, Hauser blows his brains out.

Millie demands intel from journalist Danny Rohr (Miles G. Jackson) on Meyer, about whom he wrote a few articles years ago. Jonah, meanwhile, tells Meyer that seeing all that pilfered Jewish treasure clarified the moral purpose — and importance — of their mission. “You’re one of us,” Meyer declares.

Kill List:

Lonny’s chant of “Attica! Attica!” during the robbery is a fitting, and funny, shout-out to Pacino’s 1975 classic Dog Day Afternoon.

Lonny gets the episode’s other amusing moment when he says he played “the kid in an X-rated Kramer vs. Kramer” during his threesome with Kendra Conrad and her husband.

Hunters’ confrontation of fundamental, and unbearably grim, Holocaust truths — whether it’s stolen fortunes or the villainy of so-called “neutral” global players — is all the more impressive for being married to electric pulpy thrills.

Episode 5: “At Night, All Birds Are Black”

In 1976 Paraguay, Katarina Löw — wearing a doctor’s coat — inspects a room full of local children, and is disappointed to find them alive. She’s much happier with another room littered with kids’ corpses since it indicates that her nefarious experiment has worked.

In 1977 Harlem, Roxy leaves her daughter with the girl’s father, Darnell Williams (Moise Morancy). Darnell is an activist working for the “Free Huey!’ campaign and tells her she should be fighting for her own people. She defiantly states that she’s “bleeding for the worthiest cause in the whole f—ing world.”

Joe trains Jonah in combat. To underline why such skills are necessary, their sparring is intercut with Meyer telling Jonah about the Holocaust torture he suffered at the hands of the Wolf — including a claw scar down his chest — and the stamina it took to endure it. Meyer regrets not seizing his one chance to kill the Wolf and says he’ll hold Jonah to his promise not to hesitate.

To track down the Ghost (who apparently has only nine fingers), Meyer sends Jonah, Joe, and Harriet to Huntsville, Ala., where one of the Ghost’s top lieutenants, Dieter Zweigelt (Raphael Sbarge), is living undercover. Meyer, Lonny, and Roxy head to Westchester, N.Y., to confront Tilda Sauer (Barbara Sukowa), the Ghost’s former girlfriend and a Leni Riefenstahl-style moviemaking propagandist now working as a political consultant. Packing for his trip, Jonah finds a necklace owned by Ruth, sparking a flashback to his grandmother admonishing him for going through her things. Harriet then makes Jonah callously alienate Carol as a means of protecting her.

Tobias orders Travis to carry out a menial delivery errand, which the ambitious Travis detests. Biff meets with the Colonel, who agrees to give Biff a meeting with “The General” (her superior) if he stops delaying the Latin American trade bill. Biff thus tries to convince Juanita to flip-flop on her position with President Carter, but she’s unwilling.

After verifying Dieter’s identity, Jonah, Harriet, and Joe tie him up in a barn during his Fourth of July bash. He explains that he and other Nazis (whom he names) were recruited by America after WWII to work at NASA. As a doctor who experimented on Jews by drowning them in saltwater, Dieter receives some of his own medicine courtesy of Joe. That torture is cut short, and Dieter’s throat is slit, once Harriet goes AWOL, killing one Nazi in the party crowd and then abducting another, Moritz Ehrlich (Ronald Guttman). She drives off with Moritz, leaving Joe (who previously had a harrowing ‘Nam flashback) and Jonah to flee on foot.

In Westchester, Lonny learns he’s lost an acting gig to Richard Dreyfuss. Following Roxy making a scene at Tilda’s party, she, Lonny, and Meyer tie Tilda up and force her to watch her own movies. When she refuses to admit who she is, or provide information about the Ghost, they spoon-feed her manure. She won’t confess and badmouths Lonny as a has-been and Roxy as a disposable tool of the white man. In German, she calls Meyer the “great pretender, clever tongue,” and he responds by unexpectedly executing her, much to Lonny and Roxy’s chagrin. Lonny considers falling off the wagon but abstains, and finds Tilda’s red journal, which resembles the one owned by Travis.

Millie meets with Danny in Central Park. He says Meyer asked him to expose a Nazi he had discovered living in America (Hans Fischer); afterward, Danny uncovered thousands more covert Nazis on his own. He says he was blackmailed with child pornography — thus destroying his career — and Meyer didn’t help him during his time of need. He has a source that can prove all of this, and he and Millie subsequently go to a bar to meet that person. The individual doesn’t appear, and Millie is beaten up in a bathroom by two men who have incriminating photos of her and Maria.

While leaving Tilda’s house, Meyer’s car detonates thanks to explosives planted by Travis, who’s murdered Tobias’ henchmen in order to assume this assignment. He opens fire on the trio, but they escape.

The episode closes with the sight of Harriet driving with Moritz, who looks over his shoulder to see if someone is following them.

Kill List:

A comical TV commercial spoof (“Huntsville, Ala. — It’s Some F—ed Up S—!”) underlines how Alabama, and NASA, courted Nazis to help win the space race.

Traumatic outsider-dom, and the rage it inspires, binds all of the Hunters, as evidenced by Roxy, Lonny, and Joe’s subplots in this episode.

Via Dieter’s Fourth of July party — replete with the national anthem sung in front of a Confederate Flag to a crowd that includes Nazis — the show makes a direct connection between Confederate culture and white nationalism.

