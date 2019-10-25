Grey's Anatomy recap: Guess who's going to jail?

Grey's Anatomy S16 E5 B type TV Show Network ABC Genre Drama

If you were hoping to get Meredith Grey back in Grey Sloan Memorial doing doctor-y things, you’re going to have to wait a little longer. Although we did see her within the walls of the hospital in an emergency situation, she’s still not holding a scalpel. She’s actually holding her daughter’s hand.

When Zola starts puking after complaining about her head and eyes hurting, Meredith takes her straight to get a CT scan. Remember once upon a time when Derek put a shunt in her brain because of spina bifida? It seems Zola has outgrown the shunt and needs a new one.

This news ripples into a flurry of responses. Amelia wants to operate, but she can’t due to her relation to the patient. She fights with Koracick, who claims he is obviously the best for the job. Meredith is supposed to be in court at this very moment. She’s hopeful her lawyer can smooth things over with the judge. When DeLuca suggests she head to court, leaving Zola in his capable hands, Meredith transitions into full mama-bear mode and tells him exactly where he can stick it.

GREY'S ANATOMY - "Breathe Again"

Zola rolls into surgery with Koracick in the driver’s seat, DeLuca providing backup, and Helm giving minute-by-minute updates via text. It’s supposed to be a simple surgery, sure, but Meredith says what we’re all thinking. Things are never simple in her life. In fact, people often die around her. That was a harsh statement. It was also a true statement.

Maggie and Amelia keep her company in the waiting room, peppering Meredith with “fun facts” about their lives. Maggie admits that she feels more alive doing surgery than she ever did with Jackson. Ouch. Amelia confesses that she barely knows Link, but she’s having a baby with him. Is that weird? And finally, Meredith chimes in. She doesn’t know if she really likes DeLuca or if she’s in love with him, because clearly they are not in the same season of life. He is, however, sexy and fun.

Decisions are the worst.

Zola makes it through the surgery and recovers beautifully. Meredith’s lawyer comes to check on this alleged “medical emergency” and informs Meredith that she sweet-talked the judge into letting Meredith make up the missing court date. Meredith is eager to volunteer for more trash duty and promises never to skip again. The lawyer all but laughs. Meredith will be making up her hours in jail. Here’s hoping she looks good in orange.

On the other side of the hospital, Jo and Bailey are in the hyperbaric chamber with a woman named Carly. She was once Jo’s therapist and apparently tried to take her own life. Once Jo is locked into the chamber, she begins to have second thoughts. If her therapist tried to take her life after being 13 years sober, what’s going to happen to her?

Cue the flashback. Jo is with Carly, who is a delight. Of course, delightful people are often hated by the residents of this particular facility, and Jo is definitely in that category of individuals who are annoyed by Carly. She won’t share food, makes everyone define their capital-T trauma (even if they don’t have one), and doesn’t seem to know how to get Jo out of the shame phase.

Back in reality, Jo starts to break down. She remembers that Carly used to tell her to “list the things you know by heart” in order to calm down. So Jo starts to recite the procedures for an easy surgery. Sadly, it doesn’t work. While teetering on the edge, Bailey shouts, “I’m pregnant!” and Jo returns to normal.

Bailey allows Jo to celebrate the good news. When Jo notices that Bailey doesn’t seem excited, Jo gives her permission to feel scared. Bailey starts spouting off all the things she loves about being a mom and ends the spiel with “I’m terrified.” Jo explains that the terror she’s feeling doesn’t erase the good things she’s feeling. Jo walks Bailey through the “list the things you know by heart” exercise, and Bailey is calm as a cucumber.

Which is convenient because Carly starts to seize. Jo figures out it’s because she’s diabetic, and they save her life. Jo flashes back to her last session with Carly. Jo confesses that she’s afraid to move to the anger stage because she doesn’t want to turn into her horrible ex-husband, Paul.

Carly responds by giving Jo a bunch of crap to throw at a wall. She explains to Jo that she will never be like Paul. Because Jo can control her anger. Jo considers this and continues to throw crap at the wall.

It helps. Throwing crap at the wall actually helps. We call this a breakthrough, ladies and gentlemen. Carly sits by Jo and lets her in on a little secret. Carly used to be an on-call social worker and often had to pick up abandoned babies from fire departments around the city. She remembers that all the babies were wrapped in blankets and in the arms of firefighters by the time she reached the station.

Random, right? Hang in there.

Jo was only five days old when her mother abandoned her. Jo’s brain might not remember, but her body certainly does. So when her mother pulled away that day in that diner, not wanting anything to do with Jo, it was the exact same hurt. This reality check makes Jo cry. And me too, a little bit.

Carly wakes up in a regular room, shocked to hear that Jo is going to call the psych department due to Carly’s suicide attempt. Only Carly didn’t try to take her own life. It was the space heater and lack of CO detector that gave her carbon monoxide poisoning. She thanks Jo for saving her life. And although Jo didn’t say “ditto” back, I’m pretty sure she was thinking it.

In other news, this woman Gemma (whom Richard has known forever) totally made a move on him! Should he have agreed to have breakfast with her? Maybe not. But that doesn’t mean she can rub up on his arm and then kiss him out of the blue. Luckily Richard walked away, but it’s clear the writers want us to believe that an affair is on the horizon.

Don’t give in, Richard! You’re angry with Catherine! Throw some crap at a wall!

