Grey's Anatomy recap: Is DeLuca losing it?

Once again we are forced to utilize all sorts of context clues in order to figure out what in the world is going on over at Grey Sloan Memorial. Apparently, a man was attacked by a bear in the earlier time slot occupied by Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy gets to deal with the bloody aftermath.

Dr. Avery conveniently jumps from show-to-show, having been both witness to said bear attack and the lucky plastic surgeon who gets to reattach this poor man’s nose. Owen and Jo have the lovely job of patching up the wife’s arm, who was also a recipient of the attack.

Then there’s Suzanne, who has turned a wicked shade of pale grey. Remember, Dr. Riley and DeLuca have taken her off all meds, but have yet to diagnose her after three days. The woman is a non-stop puke machine with a rash all over her body. Yet her sense of humor remains intact. In the words of Dr. Riley, “Suffering is better than dying.”

DeLuca looks like a wild man, desperate to figure out how to help Suzanne. He speaks 90-miles-per-hour picking Meredith’s brain and then barks something in Italian to Cormac who is innocently standing by. Let the record show that Cormac answered in Italian which makes him that much more attractive.

When DeLuca rushes off, Carina corners Meredith. She’s upset that DeLuca is behaving like their manic father. She lists five things her brother has done that fall directly under that category, including almost going to jail for Meredith’s transgressions.

Meredith shares her concerns with Bailey, who immediately takes DeLuca off the case so he can get some much-needed rest. This does not go over well, especially when he hears that Meredith is about to start Suzanne back on her meds.

In other news, Dr. Avery has attached Scott the bear guy’s nose to his arm to keep it alive while his scarred face heals. No big deal. Miraculously he’s sitting up in his bed, unfazed by his nose on his arm and asks to see Rachel. Jo is quick to arrange for him and his wife to reunite before Rachel goes into surgery to repair an artery.

Unfortunately, Rachel is hugging and kissing another guy who is not her noseless husband. He’s an old high school friend who is clearly more than a friend. Rachel was going to tell Scott during their camping trip that their marriage was over. Of course, Scott jumped in front of a bear and took a claw to the face to save his wife from dying.

Whoopsie.

Multiple lovers is definitely a theme. Maggie is determined to get Amelia out of the bed and back into reality. Amelia finally tells her sister that she doesn’t know if the baby is Link’s or Owen’s and she’s devastated that her relationship with Link is suffering since he wants to know the paternity. Amelia wants him to love her no matter what.

Maggie suggests that Link is probably terrified that if the baby is Owen’s, Amelia will want to reconnect with him. It has nothing to do with loving Amelia. But if Maggie puts herself in Amelia’s shoes, she would want to be held and reassured that she would never be alone. Maggie wraps Amelia in a huge hug and softly whispers, “I’ve got you.”

With Link not hearing from Amelia and the bear guy not knowing his wife has another lover in the room next door, Jo starts to assume that Alex is doing a little experimenting of his own as he galavants off in another state. She calls him and begs him to answer back, no matter what he’s going through. She can handle it.

Raise your hand if you’re ready for the invisible Alex storyline to disappear forever? How long will showrunners make him be a name on the other side of a phone screen? He didn’t even answer Meredith’s text for heaven’s sake. Let’s stick a fork in this. It’s feeling a bit silly at this point, right?

While everyone else is worried about secret lovers, finding an apartment, coming out of the closet to his parents (hey there Nico), and growing noses on appendages, DeLuca is wigging out. As Dr. Riley asks him to email the autopsy report so she can learn from Suzanne’s death (harsh), DeLuca receives test results.

Doctor talk! Big words! Medical jargon! We learn that Suzanne has Still’s disease which is incredibly rare. But time is of the essence. They both run to her bedside and DeLuca pushes some steroids through her IV without Meredith’s consent. If he’s right, she should feel better immediately. Which she does. Suzanne is cured. Hooray!

Meredith is happy that her patient didn’t die, but she is livid DeLuca went rogue without consulting her. DeLuca manages to keep his rage at bay, but he’s still in freak out mode. He shouts at Meredith, claiming that he saved Suzanne’s life against all odds. He did a job that needed to be done.

Meredith watches his crazed eyes and erratic behavior. Then she tells him the worst thing she could ever say: “You sound just like your father.”

DeLuca calms down, looks Meredith straight in the eye, and says, “I don’t need this. I don’t need you. We’re done.”

Being “done” is another theme. The bear guy codes and DIES. His wife can’t even look at her lover when she hears the news. Webber is tired of teaching newbies. And Amelia has decided to raise her baby with her sisters. She tells Link that it’s over between them.

I blame hormones. She’s growing a human in her body. It’s unfair that she would cut Link out of this equation because THE BABY COULD BE HIS.

Imagine what she would have done if she was growing a nose on her arm!

