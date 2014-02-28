'Grey's Anatomy' recap: 'Take It Back'

The aftermath of April's wedding is revealed, just as the hospital finds it has an issue separating the personal from the professional

Welcome back, Grey's fans! I will be taking over recapping duties for the rest of the season, but let me assure you that I have been a Grey's Anatomy fan from the start. I mean, I remember being incredibly bummed when The O.C. and Grey's came on at the same time, because then I had to record one on VHS. Like I said, from the start. So shall we talk about what just happened?

For starters, I felt like this episode was a lot to take in. It was very jumpy, and I couldn't keep track of which story I was following when. Everything was very segregated. That being said, Jackson and April have become my favorite part of this show, which I never thought I'd say. And Meredith? One of my least favorites. Let's get to it!

So, WHICH HOTTIE DID APRIL CHOOSE?! Well, the episode didn't waste any time getting to that reveal. We opened on the barn, and when the doors opened, she came running out … with Jackson! I was so incredibly happy with this choice. I was not ready for more will-they-won't-they stuff when it came to these two. Of course, this is April we're talking about, so she started to panic as soon as they got to the car. Luckily, Jackson's a helluva kisser, because he calmed her back down real fast.

And because relationship drama was the name of the game, we then switched to Meredith and Derek. Derek told her about the President calling him—totally NBD—and when she realized it meant he'd have to work more, a.k.a. go back on his promise to her, she was pissed. The only person not going through some sort of emotional trauma at the moment seemed to be Cristina, who declared herself an official fan of April.

But you know who wasn't a fan of Cristina's? Alex, who was talking to Owen about getting Shane fired/arrested for what he did to his father. Alex partially blamed Cristina for making Shane think he ran the place. Oh, and then Alex told Owen that Cristina was sleeping with Shane, so that should end well.

On to our next-to-last dramatic confrontation (yes, there's more!), Arizona was yelling at Callie. She said she was not the same person she used to be and she did not want to be fixed. "It's not working and you know it!" Arizona yelled at her wife. Meanwhile, Callie looked about as surprised as I felt. Although, I'm pretty sure there was more annoyance on my face. Again, Arizona? I could never be married to that woman.

And while we're on the topic of angry wives, across town, Bailey was yelling at Ben for quitting his residency. Thankfully though, Ben was strong enough to yell back. He informed her that he did not quit surgery because he wanted to. It was quite the opposite, actually. He loved surgery. And he was a "damn star" in his program. But he quit to be with her. So no, Bailey, he did not want to leave the program. Therefore, this is nothing like her first marriage. Yeah, that shut her up.

And just in case you didn't get enough whiplash from the first seven minutes, April suffered her second freakout on the drive away from the church. She asked Jackson if there was a plan, and then proceeded to get out of the car and walk away.

NEXT: The Cat Man!

Sorry guys, but that's going to have to be enough wedding drama for now, because we're jumping ahead three weeks, to a world where everyone seems freakishly better at the whole relationship thing (other than maybe Meredith).

Suddenly, Calzona was buying a house, Ben was a resident at the hospital, the board allowed Shane to come back, nobody had any idea what had happened between April and Jackson, nobody seemed to know Ben's age, and Jimmy was worse than ever. Alex called his dad's ex to try to get her to come to town. Unfortunately, he'd told her that Jimmy was dead, so she wasn't all too happy when she showed up and found him still breathing. Alex was hoping that seeing him would help things, but instead, she took Jimmy's guitar—which once belonged to her father—and left. Side note: Before she left, Alex introduced her to Jo, his fiancé. Did I miss something? Okay good, it looked like Jo missed it too. Wait, what?

With Ben at the hospital, he and Webber had named themselves the "big dogs," but sadly, Ben being a "damn star" was making Shane look even worse than he already did. And it didn't help that Hunt (who now knew about Shane sleeping with Cristina) was not his biggest fan. Let's just say that Hunt's military background made itself known, and Webber did not approve. But at least Cristina and Meredith were finished yelling at each other! My favorite besties performed their first surgery together since their feud, and I could not be happier!

But let's get to the star of the show: Cat Man! I'm not sure why I'm capitalizing that, but I kind of feel like he's a superhero or something, like Spider-Man. Oh, should he be Cat-Man? I'm confused.

Basically, he was a normal man who had undergone 15 surgeries and spent all his money to look like a cat, complete with whiskers and everything. When he'd left his house that morning, he'd caused a car wreck. It felt a bit like a pointless story to throw in there, but it was touching at times. Most importantly, Cat Man finally got Stephanie to talk to Jackson in order to ask him to turn Cat Man back into just "man" for free. Jackson didn't agree or disagree, but he also didn't get to apologize. Stephanie wasn't having any of that.

NEXT: So, when did you propose?

Jo, suddenly realizing that she was engaged, went to Alex to ask when he had asked her to marry him. It was before the wedding, wasn't it? It was an honest question, but not one that Alex liked. Apparently he thought he'd made himself perfectly clear, so Jo did the same in return. She wasn't ready for marriage. And then when he walked away, she honestly hit the crap out of the vending machine. By the way, I know Jo is a crazy strong chick, but do you know how hard it would be to break the glass on a vending machine with your fist? Perhaps she's the one I need to be finding a superhero nickname for.

But she wasn't the only one with a mean right hook. When Shane showed up to apologize to Alex, Alex tackled him and starting beating him. Cristina and Meredith quickly intervened, but my favorite part of this scene had to be watching Alex try to be comforted by a teeny tiny Meredith. In another room, Cristina stitched Shane up and reminded him that he's a good doctor. He just has to make good decisions, which seemed like an obvious life lesson, but whatever.

Over in a conference room, Callie and Arizona signed for their house. When Callie got nervous—considering Arizona had basically said they could never work three weeks ago—Arizona calmed her down with a great talk about swing sets and happy memories. It was a sweet moment, but I can't help but be a pessimist when it comes to these two. Since Arizona's whole blow-up, I haven't been able to get back on board with her. I'm calling it: The house is a bad idea.

Another bad idea? Working for the President. Off at a lunch, Derek was getting grilled about his background check. They had found out that Derek had been paying $3500 a month to someone named Michael Betcher. But save your McDreamy-has-a-love-child gasp, because we all know that's not the case. Derek explained to Meredith that Michael was his hockey teammate in high school. After Derek cross-checked him one day, Michael had gotten a brain bleed, and since then, all he could do was blink. Derek sends him money every month.

All in all, Meredith took the news like a champ. But does anyone else feel like now that she and Cristina are better, she's turning all of her annoying anger on Derek? I love Meredith, but right now she's frustrating me. Although, no one is frustrating me more than Leah, who somehow convinced Stephanie that everything they've gone through is because their bosses slept with them and "used" them. At this hospital, Leah, sex can just be sex. Also, elevators are magical.

NEXT: A goodbye and … is that a ring?!

With Jimmy barely holding on to his life, Alex lied to his father and told him that he could go. Alex said he'd talked to Jimmy's family and told them that he had the guitar and that he loved them. He told him he could let go now. And he did. Just like that, Alex said goodbye to his disappointment of a father, who didn't even tell Alex that he loved him in his final moments.

So as Alex said goodbye, the board said hello to three complaints. Apparently Leah's speech was moving, because a resident had filed three separate complaints against the hospital. Without getting into the details, they were being told that they let their personal lives disrupt their work too often—which, to be fair, is 100 percent true, but also why we love this show.

Owen suggested they all agree to a zero-tolerance policy. There will be no romantic relationships between superiors and their subordinates unless they're already married. So who could this hurt? Jo and Alex, definitely. Owen and Cristina, hopefully. But what about Jackson and April?

Well, speaking of the much-talked-about couple of the episode, let's cut to Jackson cooking spaghetti in his ridiculous, amazing apartment when in walked April!! Not only were they together, but April was wearing a very delicate band on a very important finger! Cue flashback!

We were back to April's second post-wedding freakout, when she had gotten out of the car. Jackson got out and went after her, but as soon as she brought up telling his mother about what they'd done, he joined her in her panic. He had two ideas for a solution: Either they don't speak to anyone ever again—could he be any cuter?—or they get married. As soon as he said the words, Jackson realized it was what he wanted to do. He didn't want to date. He wanted "the whole damn thing." And for some freakish reason, he knew that it was 13 hours to Lake Tahoe. And she said yes!

So what did you all think of the episode? Are you as into Jackson and April (and their apartment) as I am? And when will Meredith stop yelling at everyone? Finally, people really can't stop sleeping together, can they? Is that physically possible on Grey's? Sound off in the comments?