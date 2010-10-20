Dancing with the Stars recap: Hustle and Flo

A surprise elimination -- and wacky infomercials! -- punctuate the midway point of the season

Cue the Golden Girls theme song! Dancing With the Stars’ No. 1 Super-Fan Florence Henderson went home Tuesday night in a surprising Week 5 elimination. You can currently find her spiraling into insanity in her kitchen, tearfully opening jar after jar of pickles — courtesy of Easy Steps, “the solution to ballroom confusion.” Just kidding; Florence and what Tom called her “childlike glee” will never truly leave the ballroom…because she will refuse. As well she should! Mama Brady had fully assimilated into Planet Mirrorballus’ unique, otherworldly atmosphere long before her season 11 tenure had even begun. Formerly Caucasian, she is now 100 percent Sparkalien. Her eyes are giant, glassy gems. When she breathes against any surface, glitter appears. This is all as it should be. See you soon, sexy senior.

Florence gave perhaps the most thorough, complimentary 15-second farewell speech ever. “This is one of the best-produced shows I’ve ever been on,” said the TV veteran. “The best crew, hair, makeup, costumes — even the judges are the best…Brooke, Tom, the music, and most of all this darling man, Corky Ballas.” We may have rolled our eyes at the often over-the-top Corkeography that the 76-year-old had to endure, but Florence clearly holds no grudge.

Jennifer Grey and Rick Fox were deemed “in jeopardy” last night. This means nothing. The bottom two certainly could have included gorilla-in-the-twist Bristol Palin. It could have included anyone! As usual, it’s almost an insult to your intelligence that I’m even telling you who went under the red light!

Another giant hoax: Sadly, none of the filler-segment “infomercials” — David “The Sledgehammer With a Cold Sore” Hasselhoff’s injury law firm, the aforementioned “Easy Steps” (tangible dance footprints for your floor/fridge), or the Bring It Like Bruno workout DVDs — were based on real products. Bring It Like Bruno was like a tie-dyed ’90s version of SNL‘s “Burning Up the Bedsheets,” with moves like The Pencil Sharpener and The Naughty Puma (my favorites). Margaret Cho had spoken too soon. This was the gayest thing that ever happened.

A slow-motion playback revealed that Tony had indeed lifted Audrina during their Monday night rumba. The epic battle of Tony vs. Carrie Ann will continue…after the (five-day) break!

Musical guest Shakira performed her single “Loca” while playing ringleader to a bunch of toddlers whose sparkly pajama bottoms were falling down. Now, come on. I know the rules are lax, but There’s no hammer pants in ballroom! Meanwhile, Jason Derulo brought his own backup dancers for his two (?!) songs. DECOYS, ALL OF THEM! “In My Head” looked like a music video (with a Flashdance lit-up cage at the end), while “Georgia” looked like a So You Think You Can Dance contemporary routine about overcoming adversity and seizing the day. Ray Charles would not approve! Well, I’m guessing. I just don’t see what any of that has to do with Dancing With the Stars.

NEXT: DWTS is kind of like that mural in Italy with the guy’s hand reaching out to the other guy’s hand. Or something.

We did get to see Lacey, Kym, Anna, Chelsie, and Karina in an exhibition cha cha featuring five young men who had escaped chaos in the Congo and were treating their mom, Bernadette, to a ballroom surprise. In no way was this a surprise to her! But it didn’t matter. Lacey’s gleeful guidance of the tiny one was priceless. I teared up a bit here, seemingly in direct response not to the tragic human-interest story of six family members who had bravely escaped assassination, but to the wondrous entrance of Our Pros.

At THE CRITICAL HALFWAY POINT OF THE SEASON, this is the kind of person I have become. Ready to cringe? Watching Our Ladies of Hot Piece twirl seamlessly into the five guys’ hungry hands was like gazing upon Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam at the Sistine Chapel. Everyone who takes the time to learn the cha cha cha deserves to reach out like that for the chance to drink in a shot of shimmer to the soul. Like sands through the hourglass, this dance was the daze of their lives.

Did anyone notice the “Georgia O’Keefe paintings brought to life in a lava lamp” graphics situation on the screen behind Tom and Brooke as they introduced new guests? Why am I skirting around the issue? We’re all adults here. It was totally vaginal!

I regret that.

I wallow in regret.

Another results-show recap has spiraled out of control! ‘Tis a sad, dark, teardrop-shaped day for America.

On a lighter note, I’ll leave you DNCMSTRs with a generous sprinkling of EW.com’s ‘DWTS’ Hidden Gems of the Week — the finest collection of reader-submistted ridiculata in all the virtual land!

“The odd camera angle when they shot from Tom across to Tony. Tom may have mentioned the ‘disembodied British voice,’ but we got a glimpse of Tom’s disembodied head floating along of the bottom of the screen.” —JH

“At the beginning of the show, they had a replicated shot of the old RKO logo (the tower on top of the world) — but instead of a globe spinning underneath the tower, it was a mirrorball. Truly a shout-out to Planet Mirrorballus.” –Fridge, endorsed by JH and Anthony

“Ooh — Chimes Lady and Bongo Guy together again — and both were enthusiastic!” –orville, endorsed by tara, Jessica, J-Dawg, Anthony, k-fran, KelbelDance, and A

“Right as Tom announced ‘And now here are the Stars,’ the camera zoomed in on ECL!” –iggy

“Mark looked just like a Monchichi doll.” —CoolWhipLite, endorsed by KellBell NYC

“The gems on Brandy’s shoulder reminded me of that Friends episode when Phoebe wore a Christmas ornament to cover the hummus stain on her formal gown. Appropriately, Brandy then danced to the Friends theme!”–Lola, endorsed by Gator, JH, Heather, and kfran

Head over to PopWatch to see all of Your Hidden Gems of Week 5 in their sparkly, freshly mined glory. Count Kurt! Colonel Chmerkovskiy! An errant handbag! And get this: There’s a serial killer in charge of song selection. It all just became perfectly clear…

See you next week — discuss the Week 5 results below!

