Big Brother recap: There’s a snake (or three) in the house

“Are you bitches conspiring against me?”

The answer is yes, Kat. Everyone is always conspiring against everyone because that’s literally the point of the show. And it’s kicking into gear here in week 3 of Big Brother.

Camp Comeback might be a new chance for Ovie and David, but it’s basically Camp Make Amends for Michie. This is the worst case scenario for him and he gets to work as soon as the live show ends. He takes David into the storage room and wants to know what went wrong in the banishment challenge. Michie pretends he’s so excited David is back in the house — as if that’s what he wanted all along — but David is no dummy. He knows he has a 1 in 4 chance to get back in the house, but he’s not putting his faith in Michie to help him get there.

Next, Michie pulls Ovie into the bathroom. He spins a story that they didn’t have the votes to keep Ovie and that’s why he had to vote with the house. Ovie is not as discerning as David and eats up this story hook, line, and sinker. That is until he talks to Nicole. She explains that The Jacks were a driving force in getting him out; they didn’t try to save him at all to her knowledge. While I feel incredibly sorry for Ovie (he got unanimously voted out of the house and didn’t get a moment to himself to process it), I’m glad that he’s finally aware of what’s going on.

You know who doesn’t know what’s going on? Kat. She tries to tell David this is a perfect time to come back into the house because “there aren’t any alliances.” She clearly cannot intuit relationships, because next thing you know, she’s jumping into a hammock with Holly and Michie with no clue she’s being a third wheel.

Michie has his third heart-to-heart of the episode and tells Kat it’s best for both their games if they don’t associate with one another. And here is where Kat finally gets wise to what’s going on: She points out that the two of them being friends has nothing to do with the game, that if he’s having a showmance, it’s more likely with Holly than her. Michie tries to sell the “it’s not you, it’s me” line, but Kat’s done.

Head of Household Jack offers to help out his bro with his nominations if Jackson wants to get Kat out (except not really out, out). And Jack may have every piece he needs to do just that. In this week’s Whacktivity Comp, he is able to match up snakes in a box (not a euphemism) 30 seconds faster than Sam (who I really thought was a lock for this comp). This means that up until there are only six people in the game, Jack has the power to change veto comp players. That is way too much power for a person that no one outside the BB house seems to like very much…

On a related topic… Jessica has a convo with Isabella and Nicole about making sure they keep women in the house. The three are all about creating a strong female alliance, and so is Kemi when she walks in minutes later. They decide to call themselves the Black Widows.

And two seconds later, Isabella, a champion of women, runs up to Jack and tells him all about it. He’s already “worried” about Kemi and Jessica so he’s not pleased to hear this. When Jessica goes up to talk with him later, he says he’s heard “speakings” (not a word) of an all women’s alliance. He decides to make the first move and puts them both on the block. At the nomination ceremony, he says it’s because he needs to make a move against them first. I’m sure that’s the only reason…

Here’s to hoping one of them will win the veto comp — winning a trip to Fiji for their troubles — and shake up the house. They’ve got to have a trick or two up their sleeves because as Kat says, bitches are always conspiring.

