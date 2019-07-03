Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS

Big Brother S21 E4 type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

So, remember a few days ago when everything seemed secure for the Gr8ful alliance heading into the veto competition? Well, per usual, it doesn’t take long for things to start falling apart. Before the veto even comes into play, people start to question the nominations and what might happen down the road. Kemi and Isabella are forming a tight relationship built on talking smack about other people—namely about how Jack isn’t hot and his hair sucks—and that worries the other members of Gr8ful. They see Kemi as a real gameplay threat, and they immediately start to talk about putting her on the block if they have a chance.

Kathryn is far from being in the clear though. She spends a solid chunk of the first part of this episode building a “showmance” with Jackson, a.k.a. Michie. They sleep in the same bed, stay up until 3 a.m., and maybe get down to some business in the shower together. That just makes Christie and the rest of the Gr8ful alliance upset, which is kind of hilarious. They’re mad that she’s not taking the veto competition seriously as their “pawn,” but they don’t truly want her as a pawn, they want her out. They’re mad at a situation they’ve created, which is delightfully absurd.

Things don’t get much better for the Gr8fuls during the veto competition though. Six competitors must rack up points by catching flying food during a food fight, but only two of those competitors are with Gr8ful. Jack and Christie represent the only chance of winning veto and therefore giving them the power to either keep Kat on the block or switch her out with Kemi, as the group of competitors is rounded out with Nicole, Sam, Cliff, and Kat.

Simply put, everyone is really terrible at the competition. Or the competition is so difficult that it becomes nearly impossible to get points. It actually makes for totally boring television. Watching competitors repeatedly fail at the same task isn’t compelling or fun to watch. There’s no drama, and that makes for a sluggish segment where we’re mostly meant to laugh at people being covered in food, I guess.

Anyways, I digress. When the competition is all said and done, it’s Sam who comes out on top, beating Jack by a single point. That gives him veto power, and that worries the Gr8ful alliance because he’s a “wild card.” They have no idea what he’s going to do, and I’m not sure he has any idea either. Nick and Jack immediately go to work on him, casually talking about how Cliff could be saved because he deserves it. That could give them an opening to slot Kemi in. But, there are other moves being made. Isabella doesn’t want Kemi to go because she’s good for her own game. So, she talks to Sam, who she’s getting pretty close with, about it all and he, in turn, goes to Christie with some hesitation about the Kemi plan. Christie agrees; she’s in no rush to see Kemi go, and says that in an “ideal world” the nominations would stay the same.

Things really get interesting when Jack starts playing super hard. He’s all in on Kemi going home—you can read plenty online about his problematic behavior towards Kemi during the live feeds, so put Google to work if you wish—and he’s basically putting his foot down anytime someone disagrees. He sits Christie down, lays out the next four weeks of eliminations, and says “that’s it.” He’s in total control or at least is acting like it, and that rubs Christie the wrong way. She thought this was an equal alliance, but she’s starting to see that Jack has strong opinions and is swaying the group. When she comes to him with her doubts about Kemi, he tells her that she has no choice but to stick to her “word” and her “original choice.” It’s so manipulative. That’s not how these games work, Jack! Things change!

Christie has every right to be pissed about Jack’s controlling behavior, but her breakdown could be troublesome for her game. She lets the pressure get to her, spilling the beans about the nominations to Nicole in the process. There’s nothing wrong with questioning Gr8ful at this point, but impulsively airing your laundry could hurt you in the long run. Christie is overwhelmed by the unpredictability of Sam’s veto, but she can’t let that control her emotions.

Basically, things are a mess already, and everyone is full of contradictions. Christie talks it over with Sam, saying she doesn’t want to backdoor Kemi—the first he’s hearing of it—all while revealing she has a “group” of people voting with her. Sam doesn’t want to not use the veto because he already told Jack and Nick he’d save Cliff. So the compromise is saving Cliff, and Christie putting up someone that isn’t Kemi in order to get Kat out, and that someone ends up being Ovi.

Here’s the thing: Christie made the right move in terms of letting Jack know that he’s not the one in charge, but at the same time it’s a move against much of her alliance early in the game. Jack is clearly pissed, and Ovi is mad because he thinks he’s in the Fam Five alliance with her. She’s making enemies fast…but she might also have allowed something to bloom with Kemi and Isabella. The first live eviction happens on Wednesday, and things are already shifting at a fast pace.

