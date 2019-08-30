Big Brother recap: Send in the clowns

Big Brother S21 E29 type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

Nicole isn’t getting much credit for how much she can read people in this game. Yes, she’s been emotional. Yes, she’s floated by a bit. But when Tommy tells Nick that he has to stay true to his word with Christie, Nicole knows something’s up. You can practically see the gears turning in her head trying to come up what we all know: Tommy feels bad voting out someone he knows IRL.

The thing is, it doesn’t seem like Christie would do the same if the tables were turned. In fact, she starts dreaming of a final three with Jess and Tommy. She says that would be ideal because Jess would pick her over Tommy. And Jess is certainly on board with this plan. For reasons I still don’t understand, she has a fierce loyalty to Christie. But she also has eyes beyond Christie: She thinks she can latch herself onto any of the remaining “couples” (Michie and Holly, Christie and Tommy, or Nicole and Cliff).

But it seems that Nicole would rather have Nick in her threesome. She wants him to stay, but she has to be careful how much she sticks her neck out for him this week. Again, in a subtly smart game move, she casually brings up to Holly how she thinks it’s odd that Tommy is willing to vote out Nick over Christie. He had a loyalty to Jack and voted him out to stick with the house. So what gives this time, Nicole asks to Holly and then disappears into the wind.

Nick isn’t so subtle. He goes to Holly and Michie and says he’s not campaigning to work with them, he’s saying he’ll work FOR them. He even says that if it came down to voting out Michie or Tommy in a Jess HOH, he’d vote out his boy Tommy. So will it work…

After a pie war between Nicole and Michie and an evil clown war between Nicole and the producers, we get to the live vote. In a unanimous vote, Nick is sent out the door. Manifestations work, y’all! Christie is willing herself to stay in that house yet again.

Based on the fact that Kat thinks Nick is playing a “gross” game, the jury house is about to get interesting. At least she won’t be a third wheel with Jack and Analyse!

Back in the house, the guests start the week’s Head of Household comp. “Hold on Fright” is a comp we know well: Hang on to a wall that tilts while things are occasionally thrown at you. History tells me that Christie, Nicole, or Tommy will win this one. We’ll see you back here Sunday to see if my predictions come true.

