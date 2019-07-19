Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS

Big Brother S21 E11 type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

Don’t call it a comeback!

Actually, this time you can, because this week’s episode is the conclusion of Camp Comeback, the game twist that promised one of four players a chance to get back into the game. David, Ovi, and Kemi are already chilling in that part of the house, while Nicole and Cliff await their fate.

Of course, because this is the Gr8ful alliance, or Unde9able (ugh) if you’re including Sam, they’re already a mess after the previous nomination ceremony saw Nicole take Jessica’s place. After all the anger they spit at Nicole for “spreading lies,” suddenly Christie is up on her high horse and wondering why anyone wants to vote Nicole out, saying that she didn’t really do anything wrong in the situation that saw Jack and Michie accused (rightfully) of plotting against their own alliance. My god, these people. They just finished bullying Nicole and nominating her for eviction, and now they’re all like, “Hmm, was that a good idea?”

The hope is that at some point the people in Gr8ful realize that their happy family is far from it and that they need some other people to help them win the game. Michie and Jack are still talking about getting Bella and Nick out, but those two seem oblivious, with Nick calling Jack “solid” and praising Christie’s realness while she’s plotting behind his back. Wake up, people! Anyways, the tide seemingly starts to turn away from Nicole before the vote, with Christie, Holly, and Analyse saying they’d rather vote for Cliff because Nicole can target Bella and Nick down the line, and Jack voicing his support for that vote.

Before getting to the vote, we check in with Camp Comeback, where everyone is really bummed about nobody else in the house really interacting with them. Well, Jack does interact with Kemi, but only to complain about her leaving a shaker bottle in the fridge in the most condescending way possible. Seriously, he frames the whole lecture as coming from a place of “respect” for her, but you don’t talk like that to people you respect. Jack has a serious ego problem.

Alright, off to the vote. For once, some of the votes actually do change. Jack, Analyse, Christie, Holly, Tommy, and Michie vote to evict Cliff, and that’s enough to get it done. Cliff is the final member of Camp Comeback, and Nick and Bella are left wondering just what the hell their supposed alliance did. There’s no real time to unpack it all though, because we go straight to the Comeback Comp. They have to roll balls down a winding path and land six in a receptacle. Cliff gets out to a hot start, depositing three balls before anyone else even gets one. It gets worse for everyone else from there. Ovi manages to get one ball in, but that’s it. That’s all the competition Cliff has. He coasts to a victory and immediately rejoins the house, which is just the most incredibly boring outcome here.

When we’re back from commercial, Julie is asking the three evicted people about Camp Comeback and their household experience. David is clearly emotional, upset that he never got to truly play the game, and everyone was surprised that Nicole stayed in the house, while Julie lays out that there’s a Power 6, just like David had figured out. When Julie asks who they’re rooting for to win the game, David and Ovi say Cliff, and Kemi makes a case for Sam’s game.

This isn’t the most exciting episode. Sure, Cliff getting voted out was a change, but Camp Comeback immediately undid that, and everything else was the same old Gr8ful nonsense. I’m itching for something or someone to shake this game up. Maybe Nick and Bella will feel betrayed, and finally fight against the Six that have been revealed? I’m not holding my breath.

