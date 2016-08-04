Big Brother type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

This is the moment for Paul, and this is the moment for Paulie. The bromance is real. Paulie willingly became a pawn this week because he trusted his partner — and there might be no greater sign of trust in Big Brother. Paul would not betray his name-brother. He is a wise tyrant. He patrols around the house in his bathrobe, looking like Tony at the start of every season of The Sopranos, or like Diddy in the Chappelle’s Show spoof of Making the Band.

Paul was on the brink at one point, the last leg left in the Jozea-Victor-Paul trio. He fought back; he took down one veteran, and may soon take down another one. He has become more careful in his rise to power. There is no blood on his hands this week; when the dust settles on the veto competition and he has to put up a new nominee, he has the gall to ask Da’Vonne to sit on the block, “If you don’t mind” — like he’s asking for a favor, like there’s no gun to her back.

He’s a savvy player, canny enough to make allies out of potential enemies. He talks to Bridgette and tells her his plan. Paulie’s a pawn, but so is she; Paul tells her he wants to toss out Da’Vonne. That’s only half-true, of course; Paul would be just as happy sending Bridgette home.

And then there’s Paulie, a competition beast, with that All-American face and that All-American way of backstabbing everyone all the time. Paulie has a problem and her name is Zakiyah. “For some reason, lately, he’s been acting real distant,” she says. “I don’t know where this is coming from.” Is Paulie just focusing on the competition? Does he want to avoid the “showmance” label? Could it be his heart beats strongest for another — for that man upstairs, with the beard and the bathrobe and the big comfortable HOH throne bed? Fuel for that theory: Paulie declares he’d prefer to sleep with Paul, a last-straw moment for Zakiyah.

She calls him downstairs. They have a conversation. Paulie says she’s freaking out for no reason, which is a line that always ends every argument. Zakiyah is confused, frustrated, and maybe a little bit skeptical. She’s a tough player to read, and at this point in the season, you could define her as a floater. (She says she has “really strong feelings” for Paulie, feelings which he clearly does not reciprocate, so let’s give her a gentleman’s C+ in the “Social Game” category.) But I sense some subtext in Zakiyah’s conversation. She seems to know Paulie is up to something. Witness Zakiyah do her best impression of the Night’s King from HBO, promising more trouble ahead for the Brothers Paul:

Something to consider: Which P is the true P? Is Paul the Mr. Robot of Paulie — the conniving strategist who can think four steps ahead of the competition? Or is Paulie the Mr. Robot of Paul — the golden-god specimen who seems capable of betraying anyone around him? Which one is smarter? Who will betray first?

NEXT: Race for your life

The two Pauls play a very Mr. Robot-y game of chess, and it’s unclear if anyone wins; Da’Vonne strolls upstairs and asks them if they have a Plan B for the week. The Pauls don’t even bother lying to her; they tell her they haven’t thought that far ahead. Da’Vonne’s a smart enough player to sense trouble — but she throws out Nicole’s name as a possible replacement nominee, quite possibly sealing her fate.

The veto competition is a wordplay race, with players staring at a screen waiting for the word “Go.” Other words appear: Sew, Fro, Yo. Corey says, “All these words are rhyming with go,” which is literally the most interesting thing Corey has said all summer. I’ve been looking closely, and I’ve noticed something intriguing: Corey doesn’t cast any shadows, has no reflection, doesn’t appear to be breathing, and disappears whenever you stop believing in him. Sources close to Big Brother claim “Corey” is, in fact, a clothing-store mannequin transformed into a ventriloquist dummy, which is why Nicole is always right next to him. Who knew she was so good with fake voices? Anyhow, Corey loses, which is maybe a free preview for how this season of Big Brother will shake out.

And Paulie wins! Another competition down, another Paulie victory: Everything is going according to plan. Zakiyah congratulates Paulie and tries to smooth things over. She puts her head on his lap; he caresses her hair; she tells him they should start aiming for Paul; and then Paulie runs outside to tell Paul. That’s cold, Paulie. That’s not throwing Zakiyah under the bus; that’s throwing Zakiyah underneath a double-decker bus, and the bus has spiky wheels, and the spikes are poisonous, and the bus is on fire, and the road is made of lighter fluid, and the bus is actually a Decepticon, and this is Transformers 7.

Paulie also tells Zakiyah that Paul is planning to put up Da’Vonne. Zakiyah does nothing, which is maybe a free preview for how this season of Big Brother will shake out. Paul calls up Da’Vonne and ever-so-carefully explains to her why he might be forced to put her up on the block. Da’Vonne’s not happy about it, and she seems to know the plot of this movie. She’s been fighting her whole time in Big Brother; she spent this month holding off Tiffany, Frank, and Bridgette, and now her allies are stabbing her in the back.

Can she save herself? The vote count doesn’t look too good. This is the big moment for the Brothers Paul. They are a strong alliance against an array of unconfederated duos. Victory is far away — but with Da’Vonne gone, they’ll be a whole lot closer.