A Million Little Things recap: Let's talk about sex, baby

It’s lunchtime on this week’s episode of A Million Little Things and by that we mean pretty much all the action takes place over a meal at Gina’s and Delilah’s restaurant. Sound appetizing? Then let’s get stuck in.

We kick things off with Delilah attempting to confront Sophie about the drugs Gary found in her sleeping bag last episode. When Sophie gets the wrong end of the stick and thinks her mom wants to talk about sex, the teen blurts out that she’s been thinking about going on birth control. D’s day just got way more complicated! When she gets to the restaurant, she sends Sophie’s boyfriend Jake to do inventory upstairs so he can’t spend time with Sophie when she gets there for her shift. Her plan is thwarted, however, when Jake is sent home sick and Sophie switches her shift so she can take care of him. Gary thinks they’re having sex so D gets Jake’s address from the office and goes to his place. When she gets there, Sophie answers the door, but something is actually wrong with Jake. They take him to the hospital where he has to get his appendix out. While they wait, Sophie tells her mom that Jake has told her he loves her and Sophie feels the same way. She wanted to tell her mom, but things have been weird between them so she thought she might not want to know. Soph tells D that she wants to be responsible about sex so something like the Charlie situation doesn’t happen with her. Damn, Soph! Anyway, Delilah is happy she can be a role model for not-making-bad-mistakes or something. Sophie asks D if she loved Eddie. D says she did but realizes they were both lost and leaned on each other and it was a mistake. Sophie says she’ll take time to think about sex before she has it because it’s a big decision. Then D asks about the drugs and Sophie looks confused or maybe guilty? But there’s no explanation. WAIT, WHAT?

Anyway, back to lunch at the restaurant. Gary has a new freelance job but that means he’s working from home. After talking to himself for too long, he decides he needs to get out of the house and heads to the restaurant to work there. It just so happens that Maggie is also heading to the restaurant for a date with a man she’s met on an app. When Maggie realizes Gary’s there, she tries to move her date elsewhere but he doesn’t respond to her messages. Deciding the mature thing is to be honest with Gary and ask him to leave, she heads out to talk to him. They chat and he’s good-natured about it and decides, since they’re pals now, it’s fine for him to stay. Maggie’s date is late and Gary jokes around with her, but she grows upset. The whole thing is made worse for her by the fact she’s been humiliated in front of her ex. She gets ready to leave and Gary comes back over to apologize, admitting a small part of him was hoping her date would go horribly wrong. Just then, Gina appears at the table with a bottle of wine. Apparently, Maggie’s date called, apologized and asked Gina to bring it over. Gary’s all, actions speak louder than words, but Maggie suspects it was Gary who bought it. He denies it and instead lets Gina take the fall. Realizing Gary wants her to pretend it was all her idea, she goes along with it. While Maggie grabs her coat, Gina tells Gary he should’ve been honest and told Maggie how he feels, but he says it’s clear Maggie only wants to be friends and he can’t put himself out there again. Before she leaves, Maggie tells Gina that part of her wishes the wine was from Gary. WILL THESE CRAZY KIDS JUST WORK IT OUT ALREADY!

Also, at the restaurant: Eve is there for her shift when Rome receives a call from that hot-shot actor who’s interested in appearing in his movie. Rome immediately stresses about his shirt and cancels his lunch plans with his dad so he can meet Isaac instead. Rome’s pops shows up at the restaurant regardless and embarrasses Rome in front of Issac by dissing one of his movies. It doesn’t matter that much because Isaac is super distracted throughout the entire meeting anyway, taking other calls and selfies with fans. They eventually get down to talking about the movie and the theme of depression and it dawns on Rome that he’s being unfair to his father, who is clearly suffering since the death of his wife. Rome gets up and blows off the rest of the lunch to run after his dad and convince him to come have a beer with him, and also to see a therapist soon. Later, Issac calls Rome and when Rome tries to say sorry for running off, Isaac tells him not to apologize for having his priorities in order. He wants to make the movie — he’s fully in. Rome and his dad celebrate with a drink at the bar where they strike up conversation with a random dude … and who does that random dude turn out to be? None other than Eve’s abusive ex, Derek. When Eve spots him she freezes but it’s too late, he sees her too. He comes over and hugs her and is excited to see she’s pregnant. Gina wants to call the cops, but Eve subtly tells her she needs to go with him and convince him to sign the parental consent form so the adoption can still go through. Rome and Gina reluctantly let her go with him. A TERRIBLE IDEA, I’M SURE YOU’LL AGREE!

The only person not having lunch at the restaurant is Eddie because he’s stuck making a pretty generic-sounding pop song with Dakota at the studio. The head of the label stops in on their session and says he’s impressed with her demo, but when they offer to let him hear what they’re working on now, he blows them off. Later, he calls with notes for the song and Dakota is upset with how many changes he wants to make and fights back. Eddie is more appeasing and she blows up at him for not being on her side. She doesn’t want to be used, controlled, or changed. (Also, her real name’s Christine, she’s just from North Dakota and is determined to impress everyone who didn’t believe in her back in her N.D. small town.) Despite the fact that Dakota told Eddie he’s irrelevant, he goes to bat for her, convincing the label head to give her another chance despite her bad attitude. He then tells Dakota he believes in her and they’re going to make the album she wants to make. They go back to the studio and record a new song about moving on. GET IT, CHRISTINE!

