16 and Pregnant recap: A Couple to Root For

Is it safe to go hunting while pregnant? Those camouflage pants may not have come with an elastic waistband, but this week’s mom-to-be was not going to let her pregnancy stop her from living her 17-year-old life. A self-described Southern belle, Kayla was both girly and fearless, a pageant queen and a huntress. She seemed to have it all, so why should a having baby stop her?

Despite living in a conservative, traditional environment in small town Alabama (boyfriend J.R. complained people were gawking at a visibly pregnant Kayla, his mom didn’t want them to live together until they were married, and pageant committees wouldn’t let Kayla compete once she had a baby), Kayla’s parents were some of the most supportive yet. Listening to them describe their responses to learning their daughter was pregnant (“I stayed strong in front of you…whenever you were gone I would cry,” said mom Bev) was particularly moving, as was Kayla admitting she feared they would think less of her because of her predicament. Bev and Donald were both sympathetic and realistic with Kayla; pregnant at 17 is not ideal, but it doesn’t mean she’s no longer their daughter. They were most worried about her finishing school, and the hardships she’ll have to endure taking on the responsibilities of motherhood at such a young age. “The hurt I felt is because of all the things you’re going to have to go through here on out,” Bev said.

With the support of both their families, J.R. thought it was time to make a home of their own before the baby arrived. Since he’s older than Kayla, it’s understandable he’d be itching to move out of his parents’ house. Working as a mechanic, J.R. was ready to provide for his family and take on additional responsibilities, while Kayla lived in fear of the day she’d have a stack of bills to pay by herself (it’s probably a good idea to invest in a calculator now). This was the biggest source of tension for the otherwise strong couple. Maybe J.R. was underestimating the realities of parenthood, and maybe Kayla didn’t want to leave her overly protected nest. “You gotta grow up sometime,” J.R. scoffed. Brushing off her anxieties wasn’t helping. Just because she has a child doesn’t mean she’s not still somewhat one herself. J.R. should remember that he graduated high school and moved on with his life, while her’s has been put on hold.

NEXT: Do we hear wedding bells in the future for these two?

But what may have appeared as disregard for her feelings was really a defensive response to feeling like his “job” as a father was being eliminated. Hardly fleeing from either of their families, J.R. was simply ready to accept responsibilities and provide for his family. He pledged his commitment to Kayla and Rylan, even before the baby arrived, by giving a performance worthy of an inaugural Most Articulate Teen Father award: “When that baby gets here I’m not going to spend one night away…I already love this child more than anything in this world and I’m going to always be there for it and do what’s best for it.” This was then topped by his making good on his promise and proposing (that must make his mama happy) to Kayla…in the middle of her glamorous photo shoot. (Style question: What did you think of her belly-bearing toga?)

Even with the engagement, a premature delivery made adjusting to life as a parent more difficult than either had hoped — especially given baby Rylan’s reluctance to breastfeed. Kayla became closer to her breast pump than she was to her high school friends, which explains their icy expressions when she asked if she was still included in the impending prom night plans. (You’re not gonna like, bring your baby, are you? He doesn’t exactly match our color palette.) Naturally, Kayla seemed to have moved beyond high school politics, yet not far enough to want to move out of her parents’ house.

In a final assertion of her feelings and her desires, Kayla explained to J.R. that she flat-out was not ready to leave mom and dad, not ready to take on bills and a new home along with constant baby care, and not ready to get married. “I don’t want to feel on my wedding day that I’m just getting married just because we had a baby,” she explained. J.R. looked disappointed and a little hurt, but seemed to accept his fiancee’s decision. I respect Kayla for standing her ground and trusting her instincts, regardless of any pressure from her fiance. So often the desires of the teen moms float to the wayside, due to either financial obligations or teen dad stupidity. For once, Kayla was being put first, not only by her parents and J.R., but by herself. Trusting her own feelings is a sign that she’ll be a good mother. Along with the support they have around them, these two seem to have a relationship that will withstand some hard times.