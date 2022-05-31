Netflix and Robert Rodriguez are officially bringing back Spy Kids
The From Dusk Till Dawn director will once again helm the reimagining of the popular 2001 family action film franchise, working with producers from Skydance and Spyglass Media.
Fresh Prince vs. Bel-Air: What's different for Will and the Banks family in the reboot
A new Will Smith is sitting on the throne as the prince of Bel-Air.
Netflix is bringing back Iron Chef in a 'supersized' way
'Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' is taking a "supersized approach" to the beloved, trailblazing culinary competition format.
Fox to reboot James Cameron's True Lies for TV
It's the network's second Cameron adaptation, after 2008's 'The Sarah Connor Chronicles'