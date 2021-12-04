'What are you doing here without Dorinda?' The must-have Housewives for the RHONY ex-stars spin-off
Whether Bravo decides on 'RHONY: Throwback' or 'RHONY: Legacy' as the title, these are the ladies we need to see clutching their apples for dear life.
Mary Cosby is not returning to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Despite having denied a report that she had left 'RHOSLC,' Mary Cosby is not filming season 3.
RHONJ is back! Melissa Gorga breaks down the explosive premiere and teases season 12 drama
Melissa Gorga breaks down the revelations of 'RHONJ' season 12 premiere, and warns: 'Watch out for Nashville.'
RHOBH star Erika Jayne's embezzlement and fraud case to be refiled in California
Edelson law firm says reports of Jayne's suit being dismissed are "inaccurate," adding that the legal fight will continue in California.
The Week in 'Wives: Lovers and fighters on RHOSLC and RHOM
The best, worst, and wildest moments from this week on The Real Housewives.
Bravo fires Jennie Nguyen from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after discovery of racist posts
After the resurfacing of offensive Facebook posts prompted fan backlash, Bravo has fired Jennie Nguyen from 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.'