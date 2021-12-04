The Real Housewives

Most Recent

'What are you doing here without Dorinda?' The must-have Housewives for the RHONY ex-stars spin-off
Whether Bravo decides on 'RHONY: Throwback' or 'RHONY: Legacy' as the title, these are the ladies we need to see clutching their apples for dear life.
Mary Cosby is not returning to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Despite having denied a report that she had left 'RHOSLC,' Mary Cosby is not filming season 3.
RHONJ is back! Melissa Gorga breaks down the explosive premiere and teases season 12 drama
Melissa Gorga breaks down the revelations of 'RHONJ' season 12 premiere, and warns: 'Watch out for Nashville.'
RHOBH star Erika Jayne's embezzlement and fraud case to be refiled in California
Edelson law firm says reports of Jayne's suit being dismissed are "inaccurate," adding that the legal fight will continue in California.
The Week in 'Wives: Lovers and fighters on RHOSLC and RHOM
The best, worst, and wildest moments from this week on The Real Housewives.
Bravo fires Jennie Nguyen from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after discovery of racist posts
After the resurfacing of offensive Facebook posts prompted fan backlash, Bravo has fired Jennie Nguyen from 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.'
More The Real Housewives

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recap: Love ya baby, bye!
The argument between Jen and Meredith rages on … and on … and on into the morning!
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby reveals why she skipped the season 2 reunion
“It was one-sided,” the Bravo star, who runs Faith Temple Pentecostal Church with her husband, told fans through social media.
The Week in 'Wives: Distrust on RHOC, disappointment on RHOM, and disaster on RHOSLC  
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recap: The bus from hell, part 2
The Week in 'Wives: RHOSLC and RHOC go wild, and Project Runway gets Real
Mary Cosby did not attend the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 reunion
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recap: The sisterhood of the traveling Louboutins

Jennie takes Whitney’s brand relaunch as the perfect opportunity to return a pair of shoes to Mary — within 30 days, and with a receipt — and confronts her about racially insensitive comments.

All The Real Housewives

Adele says she can't watch The Real Housewives: 'My brain will die'
TV // December 04, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: Heather on RHOC, mean girls on RHUGT, and Nicki Minaj on RHOP
TV // December 03, 2021
Heather Dubrow on coming back for a 'very surprising' season of The Real Housewives of Orange County
TV // December 01, 2021
What to Watch on Wednesday: Heather Dubrow returns to RHOC in a drama-filled premiere
What to Watch // December 01, 2021
First Real Housewives of Miami trailer shows returnees clash with trailblazing newcomers
TV // November 30, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: Giving thanks for RHOP, RHOSLC, and RHUGT
TV // November 26, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: Fans look for answers on RHOP, the feds look for Jen on RHOSLC
TV // November 12, 2021
Heather Dubrow returns in The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 trailer
TV // November 11, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: RHOBH and RHOP endings, RHOSLC re-friendings
TV // November 06, 2021
Bravo greenlights The Real Housewives of Dubai — and needs your help
TV // November 01, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: A RHOP vampire, RHOSLC virtue, and RHOBH victim
TV // October 29, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: A RHOSLC setup, RHOP sympathy, and RHOBH solo
TV // October 22, 2021
Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider are rebranding their B*tch Sesh podcast: 'We're looking forward to seeing it in the Smithsonian'
Podcasts // October 22, 2021
Read an excerpt from Not All Diamonds and Rosé: How the Andy Cohen-hosted Real Housewives reunions began
Books // October 17, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: RHOSLC makes up, RHOP parties on, and RHOBH reunites
TV // October 15, 2021
'Wives gone wild: The all-stars of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip dish on the new series
TV // October 12, 2021
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip gets a dramatic first trailer
TV // October 11, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: A RHOP food fight, RHOSLC casino night, and RHOBH is alright
TV // October 08, 2021
Nicki Minaj's dream to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion comes true
TV // October 08, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: RHOSLC heats up, RHOBH plays nice, and RHOP delivers
TV // October 01, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: RHOP on camera, RHOBH on the offensive, and RHOSLC on ice
TV // September 24, 2021
Bravo cancels The Real Housewives of New York City's season 13 reunion
TV // September 17, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: RHOSLC returns, RHOP reconciles, and RHOBH reconsiders
TV // September 17, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: RHOP jabs, RHONY outtakes, and RHOBH threats (not promises)
TV // September 10, 2021
The Week in 'Wives: A RHOP road trip, a RHONY finale, and a RHOBH showdown
TV // September 03, 2021
