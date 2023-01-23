Blonde, Morbius deemed among year's worst movies by the Razzies
We didn't think a world existed in which Andrew Dominik's Blonde would be a frontrunner for the year's worst film when the movie that made "It's Morbin' Time" a thing is right there, but here we are.
The folks behind the Razzies, a.k.a. the Golden Raspberry Awards, must've really hated Blonde, which starred Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Dominik's controversial feature led the Razzies' worst-of-the-worst picks with a whopping eight nominations, including for Worst Picture, Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel, Worst Director, Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Screenplay.
Good Mourning and Morbius, which, at least on paper, should've earned more derision than Blonde, had seven and five nominations, respectively. One's the stoner movie where Machine Gun Kelly does an impression of Draco Malfoy looking for drugs, and the other's got a shirtless Matt Smith dancing.
Oscar winner Tom Hanks also found himself on the list for both his Elvis and Pinocchio performances. His character in the Elvis Presley biopic, specifically, earned the glowing descriptor of "Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)" in the Worst Screen Couple category.
See the full list of nominations below.
Worst Picture
Blonde
Disney's Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King's Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney's Pinocchio
Jared Leto / Morbius
Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan
Worst Actress
Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario / The King's Daughter
Alicia Silverstone / The Requin
Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel
Blonde
BOTH 365 Days sequels — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]
Disney's Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona / Morbius
Lorraine Bracco (voice only) / Disney's Pinocchio
Penélope Cruz / The 355
Bingbing Fan / The 355 and The King's Daughter
Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson (cameo role) / Good Mourning
Tom Hanks / Elvis
Xavier Samuel / Blonde
Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Evan Williams / Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde
Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis
Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women / Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)
Worst Director
Judd Apatow / The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik / Blonde
Daniel Espinosa / Morbius
Robert Zemeckis / Disney's Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
Blonde / Written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the bio-novel by Joyce Carol Oates
Disney's Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (not authorized by the estate of Carlo Collodi)
Good Mourning / "Written" by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun
Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly
Morbius / Screen story and sreenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless
Comments