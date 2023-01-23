Blonde, Morbius deemed among year's worst movies by the Razzies

Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tom Hanks, meanwhile, are being singled out for their performances.

We didn't think a world existed in which Andrew Dominik's Blonde would be a frontrunner for the year's worst film when the movie that made "It's Morbin' Time" a thing is right there, but here we are.

The folks behind the Razzies, a.k.a. the Golden Raspberry Awards, must've really hated Blonde, which starred Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Dominik's controversial feature led the Razzies' worst-of-the-worst picks with a whopping eight nominations, including for Worst Picture, Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel, Worst Director, Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Screenplay.

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

Good Mourning and Morbius, which, at least on paper, should've earned more derision than Blonde, had seven and five nominations, respectively. One's the stoner movie where Machine Gun Kelly does an impression of Draco Malfoy looking for drugs, and the other's got a shirtless Matt Smith dancing.

Oscar winner Tom Hanks also found himself on the list for both his Elvis and Pinocchio performances. His character in the Elvis Presley biopic, specifically, earned the glowing descriptor of "Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)" in the Worst Screen Couple category.

See the full list of nominations below.

Worst Picture

Blonde

Disney's Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King's Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney's Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King's Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days sequels — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney's Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona / Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (voice only) / Disney's Pinocchio

Penélope Cruz / The 355

Bingbing Fan / The 355 and The King's Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson (cameo role) / Good Mourning

Tom Hanks / Elvis

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde

Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis

Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women / Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)

Worst Director

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney's Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde / Written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the bio-novel by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney's Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (not authorized by the estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / "Written" by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly

Morbius / Screen story and sreenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless

