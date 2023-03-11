Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, and a meme-ified vampire all walk into an awards ceremony... and leave with the same number of trophies.

What do the King of Rock and Roll, a vampire that went viral, and a Hollywood legend all have in common? They just tied for the biggest loser at the 2023 Razzie Awards.

Elvis, Morbius, and Blonde all "won" two golden raspberry trophies apiece at the virtual awards ceremony, which honors the very "worst" in film each year. The winners were announced on the Razzie YouTube page early Saturday.

While Austin Butler currently is in contention for a Oscar on Sunday, his Elvis costar Tom Hanks received a thorough thrashing for his performance as Col. Tom Parker in the Baz Lurhmann biopic. The actor — who was also nominated for Worst Actor for his role as Gepetto in Disney's Pinocchio — took home awards for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Couple for his character's relationship with "His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)" throughout the film.

Tom Hanks in Elvis, Ana de Armas in Blonde, and Jared Leto as Morbius Tom Hanks, Ana de Armas, and Jared Leto | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures; Netflix; Jay Maidment/Columbia

But Elvis wasn't the only Hollywood legend that received their own Razzie reckoning. Andrew Dominik's Blonde, which saw Ana de Armas play Marilyn Monroe, also "won" two awards: Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay. And last, but certainly not least, it was Morbin' Time for Morbius. Jared Leto was crowned Worst Actor for starring as Sony's titular vampire that spawned a thousand memes, while his costar Adria Arjona received Worst Supporting Actress.

But it wasn't all bad (good?) news. The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell received the Razzie Redeemer Award for becoming an Oscar front-runner after previously being one of the Razzie's Worst Actor nominees for his starring role in 2004's Alexander. And, in a surprising twist, the Razzies itself took home the award for Worst Actress after the ceremony was criticized for initially nominating 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the category.

See the complete list of 2023 Golden Raspberry Award "winners" below.

Worst Picture

WINNER: Blonde

Disney's Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King's Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney's Pinocchio

WINNER: Jared Leto / Morbius

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

Worst Actress

WINNER: The Razzies*

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King's Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

*The Razzies withdrew 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong's nomination after sparking controversy online and nominated itself in the category.

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days sequels — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

WINNER: Disney's Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

WINNER: Adria Arjona / Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (voice only) / Disney's Pinocchio

Penélope Cruz / The 355

Fan Bingbing / The 355 and The King's Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson (cameo role) / Good Mourning

WINNER: Tom Hanks / Elvis

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde

WINNER: Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis

Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women / Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)

Worst Director

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

WINNER: Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney's Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

WINNER: Blonde / Written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the bio-novel by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney's Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (not authorized by the estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / "Written" by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly

Morbius / Screen story and screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless

