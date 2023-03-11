Tom Hanks, Morbius, and Blonde all tie for the biggest loser at the 2023 Razzie Awards
What do the King of Rock and Roll, a vampire that went viral, and a Hollywood legend all have in common? They just tied for the biggest loser at the 2023 Razzie Awards.
Elvis, Morbius, and Blonde all "won" two golden raspberry trophies apiece at the virtual awards ceremony, which honors the very "worst" in film each year. The winners were announced on the Razzie YouTube page early Saturday.
While Austin Butler currently is in contention for a Oscar on Sunday, his Elvis costar Tom Hanks received a thorough thrashing for his performance as Col. Tom Parker in the Baz Lurhmann biopic. The actor — who was also nominated for Worst Actor for his role as Gepetto in Disney's Pinocchio — took home awards for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Couple for his character's relationship with "His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)" throughout the film.
But Elvis wasn't the only Hollywood legend that received their own Razzie reckoning. Andrew Dominik's Blonde, which saw Ana de Armas play Marilyn Monroe, also "won" two awards: Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay. And last, but certainly not least, it was Morbin' Time for Morbius. Jared Leto was crowned Worst Actor for starring as Sony's titular vampire that spawned a thousand memes, while his costar Adria Arjona received Worst Supporting Actress.
But it wasn't all bad (good?) news. The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell received the Razzie Redeemer Award for becoming an Oscar front-runner after previously being one of the Razzie's Worst Actor nominees for his starring role in 2004's Alexander. And, in a surprising twist, the Razzies itself took home the award for Worst Actress after the ceremony was criticized for initially nominating 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the category.
See the complete list of 2023 Golden Raspberry Award "winners" below.
Worst Picture
WINNER: Blonde
Disney's Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King's Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney's Pinocchio
WINNER: Jared Leto / Morbius
Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan
Worst Actress
WINNER: The Razzies*
Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario / The King's Daughter
Alicia Silverstone / The Requin
*The Razzies withdrew 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong's nomination after sparking controversy online and nominated itself in the category.
Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel
Blonde
BOTH 365 Days sequels — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]
WINNER: Disney's Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress
WINNER: Adria Arjona / Morbius
Lorraine Bracco (voice only) / Disney's Pinocchio
Penélope Cruz / The 355
Fan Bingbing / The 355 and The King's Daughter
Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson (cameo role) / Good Mourning
WINNER: Tom Hanks / Elvis
Xavier Samuel / Blonde
Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Evan Williams / Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde
WINNER: Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis
Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women / Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)
Worst Director
Judd Apatow / The Bubble
WINNER: Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik / Blonde
Daniel Espinosa / Morbius
Robert Zemeckis / Disney's Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
WINNER: Blonde / Written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the bio-novel by Joyce Carol Oates
Disney's Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (not authorized by the estate of Carlo Collodi)
Good Mourning / "Written" by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun
Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly
Morbius / Screen story and screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless
