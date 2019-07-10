The Lion King roars into Hollywood: See all the stars at the world premiere

By EW Staff
July 09, 2019 at 11:53 PM EDT

Pride Rock represent

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

While the rest of us still have to wait 10 days, the cast of The Lion King gathered July 9 for the world premiere of Disney’s highly anticipated remake. Stars like Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Donald Glover, and Eric Andre stunned with dramatic looks on a red carpet filled with colorful prints and glamor.

The new movie roars into theaters July 19, but until then, we’ve got you covered. EW’s exclusive photos and interviews with the voice actors, and not to mention Beyonce’s new single “Spirit,” will hopefully tide you over for now.

Click through for more red carpet photos.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

3 of 34

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Donald Glover

Jesse Grant/Getty Image
Chiwetel Ejiofor

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

6 of 34

Alfre Woodard

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Seth Rogen

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Billy Eichner

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Keegan-Michael Key

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Eric Andre

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Florence Kasumba

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jon Favreau

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Michelle Williams

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kelly Rowland

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Donald Glover and LeVar Burton

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Lisa Bennett, Kirsten Corley, Chance The Rapper, and Kensli Bennett

Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Seth Rogen and Pedro Pascal

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
JD McCrary

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Yvette Nicole Brown

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Marsai Martin

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Raven-Symoné

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel and Emily Deschanel

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Denise Rodriguez

Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Ruth Righi

Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Sky Katz

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Demi Singleton

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Emily Deschanel

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Kalen Allen

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Logan Browning

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
