The Lion King roars into Hollywood: See all the stars at the world premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images
While the rest of us still have to wait 10 days, the cast of The Lion King gathered July 9 for the world premiere of Disney’s highly anticipated remake. Stars like Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Donald Glover, and Eric Andre stunned with dramatic looks on a red carpet filled with colorful prints and glamor.
The new movie roars into theaters July 19, but until then, we’ve got you covered. EW’s exclusive photos and interviews with the voice actors, and not to mention Beyonce’s new single “Spirit,” will hopefully tide you over for now.
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Donald Glover
Jesse Grant/Getty Image
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Alfre Woodard
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Seth Rogen
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Billy Eichner
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Keegan-Michael Key
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Eric Andre
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Florence Kasumba
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jon Favreau
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Michelle Williams
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kelly Rowland
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Donald Glover and LeVar Burton
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Lisa Bennett, Kirsten Corley, Chance The Rapper, and Kensli Bennett
Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Seth Rogen and Pedro Pascal
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
JD McCrary
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Yvette Nicole Brown
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Marsai Martin
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Raven-Symoné
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel and Emily Deschanel
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Denise Rodriguez
Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Ruth Righi
Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Sky Katz
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Demi Singleton
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Emily Deschanel
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Kalen Allen
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Logan Browning
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
