The Lion King roars into Hollywood: See all the stars at the world premiere

While the rest of us still have to wait 10 days, the cast of The Lion King gathered July 9 for the world premiere of Disney’s highly anticipated remake. Stars like Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Donald Glover, and Eric Andre stunned with dramatic looks on a red carpet filled with colorful prints and glamor.

The new movie roars into theaters July 19, but until then, we’ve got you covered. EW’s exclusive photos and interviews with the voice actors, and not to mention Beyonce’s new single “Spirit,” will hopefully tide you over for now.

