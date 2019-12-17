Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere red carpet photos

The stars came out in a galaxy far, far away.
By James Hibberd
December 16, 2019 at 09:51 PM EST

Daisy Ridley and John Boyega

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Returning as Rey and Finn, respectively

Daisy Ridley 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Disney

Kelly Marie Tran

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Returns as Rose Tico

John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Mark Hamill 

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Reprises his role as Luke Skywalker

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Driver returns as Kylo Ren

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Russell plays Zorii Bliss in the new film

Oscar Isaac

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Returns as Poe Dameron

Naomi Ackie

Ackie plays Jannah in the new film

Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver

Joonas Suotamo

Ethan Miller/FilmMagic

Reprises his role of Chewbacca

Chewbacca 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Director J.J. Abrams 

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"I hope [fans] feel a version of that thing I felt when I was 10 — and that’s that feeling of infinite possibility and hope," Abrams said on the red carpet.

Anthony Daniels 

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Out of costume as C-3PO

Richard E. Grant 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Plays a new character, Allegiant General Pryde

Billy Dee Williams 

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Returns as Lando Calrissian

Harrison Ford

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Played Han Solo in the Star Wars saga

Billy Dee Williams and Harrison Ford

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Ian McDiarmid

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Returns as Emperor Palpatine

Greg Grunberg

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Reprises his role as Snap Wexley

Harrison Ford and Adam Driver

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Ford reunites with Driver, his on-screen son

R2-D2 and C-3PO

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
BB-8 and D-O

Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock
Jon Favreau

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Showrunner of The Mandalorian

Steven Spielberg 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Pedro Pascal

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Mandalorian unmasked

Gina Carano

Ethan Miller/FilmMagic

Plays Cara Dune in The Mandalorian

Ming-Na Wen

Plays Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian

Emily Swallow 

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Plays the Armorer in The Mandalorian

Dominic Monaghan

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Has a role in The Rise of Skywalker

Ava DuVernay

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Ahmed Best

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Played Jar-Jar Binks in The Phantom Menace

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, and Oscar Isaac

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
John Boyega, Marilou York, Mark Hamill, and Kelly Marie Tran  

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, and Richard E. Grant

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Daisy Ridley

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Ridley interviews a young fan dressed as her character, Rey

Kelly Marie Tran

Tran hugs a fan dressed as her character, Rose Tico

