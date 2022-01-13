For their pod Welcome to Our Show, the New Girl alums interview writers, castmates, and maybe Winston's beloved Ferguson?

New Girl stars Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris return to apartment 4D for rewatch podcast

Love for New Girl has only grown since the series bid adieu to audiences in 2018. The comedy ran for seven seasons and cemented itself in pop culture history for its many fans. Now some of the stars of the quirky, Emmy-nominated comedy are back for a deep dive into what went on behind the scenes and between the laughs.

EW can exclusively reveal that a new podcast from iHeartRadio, Welcome to Our Show, finds Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris — perhaps better known to New heads as Jess, Cece, and Winston — rewatching all seven seasons of the hit Fox comedy. Together, they'll reveal never-before-told stories and their favorite memories from creating the show, and divulge moments and scenes left on the cutting room floor. Check out the podcast's trailer above.

New Girl iHeartRadio's 'Welcome to Our Show' features 'New Girl' stars Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris.

Every Monday, a new episode of Welcome to Our Show will feature the trio playing a version of the popular, albeit fictional, game True American, complete with made-up rules and tons of unnecessary confusion. They'll also invite cast members, guest stars, producers, writers, and more to dissect and dish on a selected episode.

"New Girl fans have a lot of questions about everything from the actual rules of True American to ping pong etiquette with Prince," Simone says. "Zooey, Lamorne, and I have missed each other so much, and I'm so excited that we've created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy New Girl stories that happened while we made the show!"

New Girl Lamorne Morris, Jake Johnson, Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, and Hannah Simone | Credit: Fox/getty images

The first episode of Welcome to Our Show will be available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms beginning Monday, Jan. 24.

