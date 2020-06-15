In celebration of Pride Month, EW is premiering the first of a special four-episode audio series, Untold Stories: Pride Edition. In each episode of the podcast, we're talking to some of our favorite LGBTQ entertainers about the queer legends, icons, and contemporaries who have inspired their own work and art. The series is hosted by entertainment journalist and social curator Tre'vell Anderson.

In the first episode we take a deep dive into the history of theater: actor and singer Tituss Burgess talks about the iconic Stephen Sondheim, journalist Trey Graham explains how queer voices have shaped the history of American theater, and actor Matt Bomer gives a moving tribute to activist and playwright Larry Kramer.

Listen to Untold Stories below or on Apple Podcasts

