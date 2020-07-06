The podcast will be hosted by Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), and feature in-depth interviews with Steve Carell (Michael), John Krasinski (Jim), and superfan Billie Eilish.

Exclusive: The Office oral history podcast is coming with a very special host

A new podcast is spilling the chili — er — tea on beloved sitcom The Office, and it's hosted by actor Brian Baumgartner, aka the show's very own Kevin Malone.

EW can exclusively reveal that the 12-episode podcast An Oral History of the Office will be available starting Tuesday, July 14 only on Spotify. Three episodes will drop that day, followed by a new episode each Tuesday going forward.

Unlike Office Ladies, an ongoing rewatch podcast hosted by Baumgartner's former costars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer, Oral History of the Office will start from the very beginning of the show's inception, when co-creator Ben Silverman met with UK's The Office creator Ricky Gervais at a Starbucks in SoHo about adapting the popular workplace mockumentary sitcom.

The show will discuss everything from the search of a network home, to the casting, assembling the talent behind the camera, and memorable storylines and major moments from the show.

The podcast wouldn't be complete without voices from the cast and crew themselves. The podcast is set to feature interviews with Steve Carell (Michael Scott), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Fischer (Pam Beesly), Kinsey (Angela Martin), and many more. Here's a kicker: The Office superfan and Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish will be on the podcast, too.

Listen to the trailer for Oral History of the Office above.

