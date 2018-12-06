The best podcasts of 2018

Alice Isn’t Dead: The podcast that spawned a book and a forthcoming USA drama just wrapped its third and final season. It follows a truck driver as she drives across the country in search of her missing wife, and in the final episodes, the road trip is over at long last. It answers some of the biggest burning questions, but will likely leave you contemplating what it means to actually go home.

Conversations With People Who Hate Me: Imagine confronting some of your life’s biggest trolls, but instead of reciting your long-practiced burns, you sit down for sensitive discourse on your disagreements. It’s much more satisfying than it sounds, especially in the hands of creator Dylan Marron, who tackles topics like racism, the transgender military ban, and more.