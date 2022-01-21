Supernatural stars are launching a rewatch podcast

Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr. will host Supernatural Then and Now.

For Supernatural fans, there's never a bad time to revisit the beloved series, which ran for 15 years on the CW. But now, they're going to get to do it in an official capacity. Because Supernatural is the latest series to get a rewatch podcast.

Supernatural Then and Now, launching Jan. 24, will be hosted by series stars Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr., better known as Chuck and Gabriel. Together, they'll revisit the show and interview cast, crew, and producers to share some behind-the-scenes information about Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester's (Jensen Ackles) long and winding journey.

"Rob and Rich are the perfect people to do this. Not only did they play some of the series' most iconic characters, but they've been stewards of the show to the fans for over a decade, hosting popular events and conventions across the country," Supernatural executive producer Bob Singer said in a press release.

Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr. Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr. | Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images

"We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of Supernatural have given us over the years," Speight said. "We're excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time for Dean Winchesters' birthday on, January 24th."

And Benedict added, "This is a great way for the cast, crew and producers to continue and deepen their relationship with the fans. Even though the series has come to an end, the fans continue to be an incredibly tight and supportive community."

The podcast will launch with two episodes featuring Supernatural series leads Ackles and Padalecki. Following episodes will be released every Monday.

