For many, quarantine has been a time of forced creativity, of finding new ways to entertain themselves. And for Supernatural stars and Kings of Con creators Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr., it was a time to podcast.

Originally, Speight and Benedict started recording a show called ...and my guest is Richard Speight, poking fun at the fact that they weren't able to have guests on their show. But when the podcast experience exceeded their expectations, they decided to bring back the Kings of Con name from their series.

EW has an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of the Kings of Con podcast featuring Supernatural's own Misha Collins, who just so happens to be staying in Speight's home while filming his segment (and let's just say he doesn't appear to be a great house guest).

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Misha Collins

Watch a clip from Collins' episode, which will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 26, above.