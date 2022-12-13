Adam Sander, Chris Rock, Conan O'Brien, Mike Myers, Kevin Nealon, and more share memories of the late Saturday Night Live icon in special two-part Fly on the Wall podcast.

SNL's David Spade and Dana Carvey host star-studded Chris Farley tribute for 25th anniversary of his death: Hear preview

Saturday Night Live greats are coming together to pay tribute to the legendary Chris Farley ahead of the 25th anniversary of his death.

The special will conclude with Sandler's moving "Chris Farley Song," which the comic recently revealed still gets him emotional while performing it on tour.

Fly on the Wall, Chris Farley Dana Carvey and David Spade's 'Fly on the Wall' podcast is releasing a special 2-part tribute to Chris Farley. | Credit: Cadence13; Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Farley died on Dec. 18, 1997 from a drug overdose at 33, the same age and cause of death as his comedy idol John Belushi. His legacy as a comedic force of nature has remained over the nearly 25 years since his tragic death. Farley spent five seasons on SNL, from 1990-1995, delighting audiences in memorable sketches like motivational speaker Matt Foley, a Chippendales dancer, Spade and Sandler's fellow Gap Girl, and, maybe the most endearing of all, himself as a superfan hosting "The Chris Farley Show." He also starred on the big screen, often alongside his SNL pals, in comedies including Billy Madison, Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, and Beverly Hills Ninja.

In an exclusive preview clip from the Fly on the Wall tribute (below), Chris Rock gushes over his late friend and castmate with Carvey and Spade, saying as competitive an environment as SNL tends be, when it came to Farley there was no competition. "It was just like, he's Michael Jordan and give him the ball," Rock says. "Definitely give him the ball," Spade agrees.

"Literally never had one bit of like, 'Hey, this guy doesn't write sketches. Why is he in everything? Hey!'," Rock remembers. "None of that. None of, 'Why is he in nine things and I'm in one?' 'Cause he's better than you. That's why."

The former costars agree that in addition to his talent, part of Farley's charm was in his humbleness, calling him "un-hateable."

"Chris, he was always sort of in awe of literally every other cast member. Just going, 'So funny. Phil's [Hartman] so great. Oh my God.' And then everyone's like, 'Wait, you're the great one dude,'" Spade shares. "Or even [John] Belushi. There's a point when I said, 'Actually, I think you're better than Belushi.' He's like, 'Shut the f--- up.' I'm like, 'I'm telling you, it's been long enough where I'm starting to flip.' We grew up loving Belushi, of course. And I'm like, 'It's getting close, dude.'"

"Yeah. I mean, I'll take my guy in that fight," Rock says of his longtime friend. "Farley had a warmth to him. Yeah, Farley's, you know…"

"Un-hateable," Spade offers. Rock agrees, "He's un-hateable and he's this guy that, he's just always himself, you know what I mean? In a good way."

Rock goes on to muse what Farley's career would be like now if the comedian were still around.

"It's sad when our friend's not here, but it is curious to [think] 'Wow, what would that guy have done?' When I see Sandler in something like Uncut Gems, it's like, 'Yeah, Farley could have done that,'" Rock says. "He's literally that level of actor, and that level of like, you just felt for that guy. Okay, whatever ride Chris Farley was going to take me on, I was definitely ready to go on it."

Chris Farley, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler & Daivd Spade Chris Farley, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, and Daivd Spade | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Fly on the Wall, from Audacy's Cadence13, was recently named No. 2 on Apple Podcasts' Top New Show of 2022. It will return for a second season in January.

The two-part Fly on the Wall tribute to Farley will be available Wednesday on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: