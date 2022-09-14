Serial subject Adnan Syed's murder conviction should be vacated, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have moved to vacate Serial subject Adnan Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, citing a yearlong investigation by the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office and the defense that revealed "undisclosed and newly developed information regarding two alternative suspects, as well as unreliable cell phone tower data."
In a motion filed Wednesday in Baltimore Circuit Court and obtained by EW, the state's attorney's office and Syed's attorneys said prosecutors neglected to divulge the information about the suspects to Syed's legal counsel, thereby committing what is referred to as a Brady violation.
While prosecutors did not concede that Syed is innocent, they said they no longer have faith in his conviction. A new trial has been requested for Syed, who is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.
The case was the topic of the first season of Serial, the popular investigative podcast. Syed and Lee were seniors at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore County when Lee disappeared in January 1999. Her strangled body was discovered in a forest three weeks later. Syed, who was convicted in 2000, has maintained his innocence and been unsuccessfully appealing his conviction for years.
"The state's Brady violations robbed the defendant of information that would have bolstered his investigation and argument that someone else was responsible for the victim's death," Becky Feldman, chief of the state's attorney's office's sentencing review unit, wrote in the motion.
Erica Suter, Syed's attorney and the director of the Innocence Project Clinic, said in a statement Wednesday, "Given the stunning lack of reliable evidence implicating Mr. Syed, coupled with increasing evidence pointing to other suspects, this unjust conviction cannot stand. Mr. Syed is grateful that this information has finally seen the light of day and looks forward to his day in court."
