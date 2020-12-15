Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce Spotify podcast deal

Your ears are about to get the royal treatment.

On Tuesday, Spotify announced a multi-year partnership with Archewell Audio, the newly formed, audio-first production company created by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Archewell Audio will produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world and will aim to spotlight diverse perspectives and voices.

As part of the partnership, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will host and produce podcasts that build community through shared experiences, narratives, and values. “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," said the couple in a statement. "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

It's been a busy year for the Duke and Duchess since they moved to California. Back in September, the couple signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce feature films, scripted series, documentaries, and children's programming amid their new careers in Hollywood, following their previously announced intentions to step back from royal duties in the United Kingdom. Later this month, Archewell Audio will release a holiday special hosted by Harry and Meghan that will feature stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world," said Spotify chief content and advertising business officer Dawn Ostroff. "That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling. We are proud to partner with the Duke and Duchess and look forward to listeners hearing directly from them and the other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform.”

The first complete series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected next year.