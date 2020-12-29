Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release first podcast episode with special guests reflecting on 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ending 2020 on a hopeful note.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a special episode from their upcoming Archewell Audio podcast, featuring uplifting messages from a plethora of famous names from the worlds of entertainment, social activism, sports, and more.

The special episode, which is part of the couple's new multiyear production deal with Spotify, sees Harry and Meghan —who serve as hosts— share personal experiences from the past year, as well as looking forward to the year to come and all they hope to achieve, before being joined by the likes of Stacey Abrams, Deepak Chopra, Elton John, James Corden, Brené Brown, and Tyler Perry, who also share their anecdotes and aspirations. "We thought, what if we can bring together some people that inspire us —people that we admire...and get their thoughts on what they learned from 2020," Markle explains while introducing the guests.

The couple also uses the one-off special installment to thank frontlines workers and pay tribute to those who have suffered losses in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "We’re glad you’re here," says Harry. "As we all know, it’s been a year and we really want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it." While Meghan adds, "At the same time, to honor those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."

Towards the end of the podcast, the duchess shares a hopeful message with listeners in which she states that "love wins" before going on to the play the song "This Little Light of Mine," which played at the very end of the couple's 2018 wedding. "It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together because as we all know, 'darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that,'" she says. Harry then adds to that sentiment, saying, "The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place."

For fans of the royals, however, the most special guest may come in the form of their son Archie himself. You'll have to listen to the very end to catch it, but let's us tell you, it's worth the wait.

The first complete series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected next year. Listen to the episode above.