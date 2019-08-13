Podcast Interviews

Bob the Drag Queen, Naomi Smalls say even more kimonos nearly plagued Drag Race season 8 Kimonogate
Season 8 queens spill tea on Kimonogate, Bob coaching Naomi ahead of the All-Stars Snatch Game, and a hilarious off-camera moment with RuPaul on the runway.
Latrice Royale, Chad Michaels recall unaired Phi Phi clash from Drag Race season 4
EW's BINGE podcast recaps season 4 with Latrice Royale and Chad Michaels, who also reveal the scandalous items Willam sends them in the mail.
Shangela, Raja make big Drag Race reveals in first joint interview in 10 years
Season 3 queens reveal Tulle Gate tea and more secrets in their Tyra Banks/Naomi Campbell reunion on EW's BINGE podcast.
Drag Race's BeBe and Ongina reveal the truth behind season 1's infamous filter
EW's BINGE podcast is back with 'Drag Race' OGs Ongina and BeBe Zahara Benet spilling tea on the vaseline filter and Akashia's runway fall.
Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy on the new [SPOILER] in Alexis' life
Eugene Levy and Noah Reid on emotional Schitt's Creek scene about David and Patrick
'Moira Rosé' gave us emotional talks, a return to Herb Ertlinger Winery, and even workout cult antics.
Schitt's Creek creator Dan Levy on that bed-wetting incident
Plus, Emily Hampshire unpacks Stevie's big post-Cabaret move.
Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy spills behind-the-scenes secrets and stories
Yes, she's heard the theory that Alexis is a spy, and she's even got a name for it.
Dustin Milligan spills Schitt's Creek behind-the-scenes stories
Sean Spicer says Dancing With the Stars was harder than working at Trump White House
How Taron Egerton's Rocketman role of a lifetime became a lifelong gig
Karamo Brown sounds off on DWTS costar Sean Spicer: I 'truly believed I could reach him'

Dan Levy spills Schitt's Creek season 5 secrets: Cabaret, that hike, 'A Little Bit Alexis,' and more

The Awardist podcast: Pose star Billy Porter was 'panicked' about Pray Tell's love scene
Emmys // August 13, 2019
From hit podcast to best-selling graphic novel, The Adventure Zone has become a cultural phenomenon
Books // July 16, 2019
The Awardist podcast: Dirty John star Connie Britton will not be trying online dating, thank you
Emmys // June 24, 2019
Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark on vulnerability, self-help, and the success of their new memoir  
Author Interviews // June 18, 2019
The Awardist podcast: Grey's Anatomy producers take us behind the scenes of 'Silent All These Years'
Emmys // June 17, 2019
EW's Best of Shows podcast: What do Desus and Mero's beards have to do with Game of Thrones?
TV // June 17, 2019
EW's Best of Shows podcast: Better Things creator Pamela Adlon on 'adding to the #MeToo' conversation
TV // June 10, 2019
EW's Game of Thrones Weekly debates the controversial series finale
Podcast Interviews // May 20, 2019
Jenny Slate on finding hope in the apocalypse for her new podcast Earth Break
Podcast Interviews // May 07, 2019
Emma Thompson's first sex scene involved Jeff Goldblum and toast on her 'arse'
Movies // November 15, 2018
