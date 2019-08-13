Podcast Interviews

Bob the Drag Queen, Naomi Smalls say even more kimonos nearly plagued Drag Race season 8 Kimonogate
Season 8 queens spill tea on Kimonogate, Bob coaching Naomi ahead of the All-Stars Snatch Game, and a hilarious off-camera moment with RuPaul on the runway.
Latrice Royale, Chad Michaels recall unaired Phi Phi clash from Drag Race season 4
EW's BINGE podcast recaps season 4 with Latrice Royale and Chad Michaels, who also reveal the scandalous items Willam sends them in the mail.
Shangela, Raja make big Drag Race reveals in first joint interview in 10 years
Season 3 queens reveal Tulle Gate tea and more secrets in their Tyra Banks/Naomi Campbell reunion on EW's BINGE podcast.
Drag Race's BeBe and Ongina reveal the truth behind season 1's infamous filter
EW's BINGE podcast is back with 'Drag Race' OGs Ongina and BeBe Zahara Benet spilling tea on the vaseline filter and Akashia's runway fall.
Eugene Levy and Noah Reid on emotional Schitt's Creek scene about David and Patrick
'Moira Rosé' gave us emotional talks, a return to Herb Ertlinger Winery, and even workout cult antics.