Paul Rudd stopped by Conan O'Brien's podcast and did exactly what you'd expect

In this strange, cruel world, nothing is certain except death, taxes… and Paul Rudd tormenting Conan O'Brien.

You might have thought that when O'Brien ended his TBS late-night show last summer, it would be the end of Rudd's long-running gag where the actor would set up a clip of some project he's appearing in, only to taunt O'Brien with the same inane scene from infamous 1988 bomb Mac and Me. But you would've been wrong. TBS' Conan may have ended, but Rudd and O'Brien's decades-long gag endures, as the actor proved when he stopped by as a guest on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast.

You can hear the full hourlong episode here, but Team Coco has also released video of the moment, and it's just as delightful as you'd expect. What's most impressive here is how Rudd commits to the bit: It all starts innocently enough, as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive proceeds to spin an elaborate tale for O'Brien about how he's been developing a scripted narrative podcast for Audible.

"It's been really kind of great because I don't normally get the opportunity to work on my own things like that," Rudd explains. "I'm usually a hired gun. But it's been fun, and I've been working on it and recording it with my friends."

Paul Rudd and Conan O'Brien Paul Rudd and Conan O'Brien | Credit: Meghan Sinclair/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Rudd has even assembled an all-star cast, he adds, including Adam Scott, Ken Marino, and Celia Watson. He himself stars in the series as a publicist who falls in love with a New Orleans woman working in a craft store.

After several minutes of pitching this new project, Rudd casually offers up that they've actually already recorded this new Audible series, and oh look, he has a clip right here, if O'Brien would be so kind as to play it…

"Oh for Christ's sake!" O'Brien shrieks when he realizes he's been had. "Why? Why! You can't do this on a podcast! That's why I didn't see it coming! It's a visual joke!"

Actually, it turns out you can do that on a podcast — because Rudd just did.