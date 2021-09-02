Parks and Recollection will cover everything from the origin story of Li'l Sebastian to the making of The Cones of Dunshire. Listen to the exclusive trailer now!

New Parks and Rec podcast from Rob Lowe, Alan Yang to reveal show secrets: April and Andy almost didn't happen

Parks and Recreation star Rob Lowe and Alan Yang (writer/producer/Mouse Rat bassist) want you to treat yo self to their new podcast about the making of the show.

EW can exclusively reveal that Parks and Recollection, hosted and produced by Lowe and Yang, will take listeners behind the scenes of the beloved NBC comedy starting Sept. 14. The show, which will be part of Conan O'Brien's digital media brand and podcast company Team Coco, will feature guest appearances from Parks and Recreation's cast, crew, writers, and producers. From the origin story of Li'l Sebastian to the making of The Cones of Dunshire, fans will get a chance to hear about how all of their favorite moments came to be.

In the trailer for the podcast, which EW is also debuting, below, a few other shocking tidbits are revealed. Namely, that there were "heated arguments" among the writers about whether or not Andy (Chris Pratt) and April (Aubrey Plaza) — one of the show's central romances — should be together. Other revelations include Ben Schwartz almost missing out on the part of Jean-Ralphio, and the writers changing Andy to be more like Pratt because they didn't like his character initially.

Co-produced by Stitcher, the experts behind The Office rewatch podcast Office Ladies, the first season of the podcast will encompass the first two seasons of Parks and Recreation.

"This is literally the best, second best, or third best idea for a podcast I've ever heard. Whether you're a Parks and Recreation fan or not, this one's going to be fun!" Lowe said in a statement.

"I couldn't be more excited to co-host Parks and Recollection. Also just to let you know, in another ten years, I plan on co-hosting another podcast about the making of this podcast called Parks and Recollection Recollection. They're both going to be outstanding," said Yang.

Parks and Recollection podcast Credit: Team Coco/Stitcher

Parks and Rec ran for seven seasons on NBC from 2009-2015, and also featured Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Jim O'Heir, and many more.

Listen to Parks and Recollection on your favorite podcast apps beginning Sept. 14.

