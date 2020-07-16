Listen up! Michelle Obama is launching an interview podcast

Michelle Obama isn't done opening up to us yet — or getting others to do the same.

The former First Lady and author of the best-selling memoir Becoming is getting candid again with her own interview podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, launching July 29 on Spotify. The podcast will feature interviews with celebrities, political figures, and Obama's friends and family members, including her brother, Craig Robinson, and mother, Marian Robinson.

The Michelle Obama Podcast is the first podcast title for her and former President Barack Obama's production company, Higher Ground, under its new partnership with Spotify.

"My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we're all trying to answer in our own lives," Mrs. Obama said in a statement. "Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That's how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another."

Guests will include late-night host Conan O' Brien, former Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, Washington Post columnist Michele Norris, and obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Sharon Malone.

Higher Ground also has a multiyear deal with Netflix and recently produced the documentaries Crip Camp and Becoming, the latter based on Mrs. Obama's book.

Watch a teaser for The Michelle Obama Podcast above.