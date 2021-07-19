Mat George, She Rates Dogs podcast host, dies at 26

Mat George, who hosted the popular podcast She Rates Dogs, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Beverly Hills. He was 26.

According to reports, George was struck by a BMW on Saturday in the Beverly Grove community. His podcast host Michaela Okland confirmed the news on Twitter.

"I would rather you guys [hear] this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night," Okland tweeted. "I don't really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can't do it right now."

George's podcast, which he cohosted for just over a year, focused on relationship advice and dating stories. He was known for speaking openly about his experiences from an LGBTQ perspective, which earned him many fans who appreciated his comedic wit, honesty, and charismatic personality.

In a December interview with Shoutout Arizona, George admitted he wasn't sure if he could make it in Los Angeles in the entertainment industry, but that those reservations ended up helping him become successful with She Rates Dogs.

"Towards the end of my college days at Arizona State University, I started to share my experiences as a gay man with different people I was close to," he said in the interview. "Their reactions made me realize that a lot of these stories were funny to others, which then gave me more confidence to start sharing them with even more people."

Okland tweeted from the She Rates Dogs account, telling fans that she and George had recorded what would end up being George's final episode and that while it was originally supposed to come out Tuesday, it will now "likely be put on hold."

"I am not ready to talk about everything, or to have to use past tense to describe him," Okland admitted.