Return to Middle-earth with EW's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power podcast

The road goes ever on… and so does EW's coverage of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

After a very, very long wait, Amazon Prime Video's new fantasy epic is almost here, with the first two episodes of The Rings of Power debuting Sept. 2. Created by showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the new TV series is a deep dive into J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age, a lesser-known period of Middle-earth history that stretches thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings.

With a massive cast, deep mythology, and an unprecedented price tag, The Rings of Power is an ambitious undertaking, a sprawling show that aims to not only bring Middle-earth back to the screen but maybe redefine fantasy television as we know it. And if you're looking for someone to share in that adventure, EW has you covered with our new Rings of Power podcast, All Rings Considered.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' | Credit: Prime Video

Co-hosts Devan Coggan and Christian Holub are EW's resident Tolkien nerds, and we will be your traveling companions each week as we take a deep dive into The Rings of Power. With each new episode, we'll be breaking down the show's new developments and bringing you in-depth interviews with the cast and creative masterminds behind the show.

Like the TV series itself, our goal is for All Rings Considered to be a place for total newbies and hardcore nerds alike — no knowledge of The Silmarillion required. So grab your headphones and your lembas bread, and join us as we journey into the very fires of Mordor.

You can listen to the trailer for All Rings Considered right now, as well as a preview discussion breaking down some of EW's exclusive reporting. The podcast's first full episode will launch Sept. 2, right after Prime Video drops the first two episodes of The Rings of Power. New episodes will be available on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you prefer to download your podcasts.

