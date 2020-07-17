Former Scientology and the Aftermath team tells EW the new show goes "further, deeper, harder, and stronger" on its investigation.

Leah Remini will launch an audio follow-up to her docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath, the actress tells EW.

Remini, an ex-Scientologist who has become a prominent critic of the church, has reunited with her Aftermath co-host (and former church official) Mike Rinder for a new podcast, Scientology: Fair Game, launching July 21. Rinder says the show will go “further, deeper, harder and stronger” than Aftermath, which ran for three seasons on A&E, in investigating tactics he and Remini say the church employs against critics. The Church of Scientology denies it engages in any form of harassment.

Remini says they moved to audio because of frustration with A&E, saying she found it difficult to "abide by certain [network] rules that dictate to us what we can and can’t say, or what we can and can’t do.” (An A&E network source tells EW the show's "rigorous legal vetting process" dictated what Aftermath was able to present on the air.)

With episodes recorded roughly one week before airing, Fair Game installments highlight timely Scientology-related topics, such as rape charges against Scientologist actor Danny Masterson (who has denied the allegations).

"We’re going to go into detail about exactly what the [Fair Game] policy says, what it means, and how it’s implemented,” Rinder says. Scientology officials have characterized Remini’s investigations as bigotry against her former religion, but the former King of Queens star sees her podcast as a call to action: “Hopefully, more people get activated to do something.”

Scientology: Fair Game, hosted by Remini and Rinder, premieres Tuesday, July 21 on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts. Listen to the trailer here.

