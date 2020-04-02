John Mulaney and Nick Kroll are launching an Oh, Hello podcast

Image zoom Joan Marcus/Netflix

Oh, Hello on Broadway type Stage

Do you smell that? The wafting scent of an overstuffed tuna sandwich that has been left out for too long and is now permeating the air with its cloyingly fishy odor? No, you're not having a quarantine-induced smell hallucination. That aroma is very real, and it can only indicate one thing: the return of Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll are resurrecting Oh, Hello and its crotchety Upper West Side roommates for an upcoming podcast. The two comedians have been playing Gil and George for years now, most notably in Kroll Show appearances, a Netflix special, and a delightfully unhinged Broadway run peppered with insanely famous celebrity guest stars.

Mulaney and Kroll both tweeted a link Thursday announcing Oh, Hello: The P'dcast, which promises Gil and George in all their turtlenecked, ornery glory, as well as (at least according to the podcast description) a meditation on the life and death of Princess Diana. A trailer features a reading of a "Xerox copy of a fax" written by Gil and George, who are in "mandatory self-quarantine right now, but we think what the world needs is a podcast from us, George and Gil, the bad boys of broadcast."

Say hello to Oh, Hello: The P'dcast when it launches April 3.

Related content: