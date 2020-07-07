“The three of us have been friends for a long time and have always been trying to find a way to work together," said Hayes in a statement. "Jason and I were casually talking about podcasts and how fun it would be to do one and we wanted to include a third person so we went through my Rolodex and wouldn’t you know, Arnett was first. We are united not only by our shared professions but our innate curiosity. And, during this stay at home crisis, we thought, why not ask a bunch of smart and talented people questions about the world instead of constantly bothering our spouses. We really just wanted to create an atmosphere where we can be authentically us in our humor and thirst for understanding and invite the audience to laugh and learn along with us.”