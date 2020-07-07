Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes to launch new comedy podcast Smartless
The actors will invite surprise guest stars onto the weekly series to engage in funny and thought-provoking conversation.
Get ready to feel a little bit less smart...or something like that.
On Tuesday, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes announced they are launching a new podcast, titled Smartless. The series, which premieres July 20, is set to connect and unite people from all walks of life as they learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and humor.
“The three of us have been friends for a long time and have always been trying to find a way to work together," said Hayes in a statement. "Jason and I were casually talking about podcasts and how fun it would be to do one and we wanted to include a third person so we went through my Rolodex and wouldn’t you know, Arnett was first. We are united not only by our shared professions but our innate curiosity. And, during this stay at home crisis, we thought, why not ask a bunch of smart and talented people questions about the world instead of constantly bothering our spouses. We really just wanted to create an atmosphere where we can be authentically us in our humor and thirst for understanding and invite the audience to laugh and learn along with us.”
To introduce a little spontaneity to the podcast, each episode will kick off with one of the hosts revealing his mystery guest to the other two and the audience. Guests include Will Ferrell, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Dax Shepard, Melissa McCarthy, Mara Gay, Bill Simmons, and many more. As the three hosts engage with the guest star, hilarity ensues as improvised conversation takes them down new paths and uncovers newfound knowledge.
The show will air on Mondays and will be available via Apple, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Listen to the trailer above.
