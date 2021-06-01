Hear Bowen Yang lead an all-queer cast into a sticky situation in Hot White Heist trailer

In short, the six-episode action comedy is about a sperm bank heist. But if that hilarious, three word concept isn't all the convincing one may need to give it a listen, the plot follows a group of queer contemporaries across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum as they get into a sticky situation trying to steal the U.S. government's valuable stash of said hot white substance, collected from some of history's greatest minds — and Ronald Reagan. The goal is to then sell that supply on the black market and use the money to buy an island that they can turn into a queer paradise.